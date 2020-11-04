This position within the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR confirms the importance of HR Service Management solutions in the Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS).

Today, HR Service Management solutions play a key role in the digital transformation of HR. This is because they digitize everyday HR functions such as, Employee Relationship Management, HR processes and document management.

According to Fosway, Neocase is positioned as a specialist within this landscape due to its focus on HR Service Management – digitizing and automating HR processes.

Neocase is a Cloud HR Core Challenger

Today, HR Service Delivery serves as a strategic lever for Human Capital Management (HCM). Neocase confirmed its performance in the market through innovative solutions and modules such as the digital self-service portal for ERM (Employee Relationship Management), BPA (Business Process Automation) and EDM (Employee Document Management).

Fosway recognized Neocase’s performance as well as its strong potential, thanks to regular innovations which led to it being positioned as a Core Challenger in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR, mentioned alongside its key partners, including Talentsoft and Access Group.

According to David Wilson, CEO at Fosway,

“It is key that HR Service Delivery is included as a specialism in the 2020 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR. The importance of automation and its role in the ongoing digital transformation of HR cannot be underestimated. And it is equally important that providers like Neocase are represented in this year’s analysis, helping mid-size companies as well as large organisations enhance their HR and employee experience with a low total cost of ownership.”

“Our goal is to lead our clients to operational excellence, help them lower and control their operational costs by digitizing their business processes and documentation, and lastly, to improve employee satisfaction. What’s important for us is that our customers spend more time with their employees than managing their admin tasks. We work closely with our customers in order to offer them the most personalized and adapted solution available.” – Jérôme Ménard, Chief Product Officer.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a five-dimensional model that can be used to understand the relative position of solutions and providers. It allows potential customers to compare different solutions based on their performance, potential, market presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Future Trajectories.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from the Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

