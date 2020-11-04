Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

With approximately 700,000 units sold so far in 2020, the Company’s Fit Soda™ functional beverage is now to be carried in more than 100 HEB supermarkets in the state of Texas. Fit Soda™ is an all-natural functional beverage which is available in four flavours. The placement of Fit Soda™ in HEB supermarkets complements an earlier placement of Fit Soda™ in Walmart’s U.S. online store, with HEB becoming the first “brick-and-mortar” major grocer to carry the product. As of Monday October 26, 2020, all participating HEB supermarket locations received shipments of Fit Soda™ in a new four-can retail packaging format.



DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Colombia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that its Fit Soda™ functional beverage is now being carried in approximately one third of grocery retail locations operated by HEB Grocery Company, LP (“HEB”), a San Antonio, TX based supermarket chain with more than 300 stores in the state of Texas and northeastern Mexico. Following successful placements of the Company’s eponymous KOIOS™ nootropic beverage in stores of major U.S. retailers to include Walmart Inc. (“Walmart”) and GNC Holdings Inc. (“GNC”), as well as placement of Fit Soda™ in Walmart’s U.S. online storefront, the introduction of Fit Soda™ to more than 100 HEB stores in Texas marks the product’s first availability in “brick-and-mortar” retail locations of a major grocer in the United States. To date in 2020, Fit Soda™ has sold approximately 700,000 units, with continued positive reception from customers across the country.

Koios has created a suite of functional products including canned soft beverages, specialty coffees, and supplements. The Company’s lineup of offerings, which are sold under the KOIOS™ and Fit Soda™ brand names, have been developed with an intent to impart specific benefits to users including improved focus and concentration, mental clarity, and cognitive function. As of late 2020, the Company’s products are sold in more than 4,400 points of sale across the United States, as well as online through third-party retail partners and Koios’ own e-commerce platform which has more than 60,000 customers and subscribers. The Company has also established partnerships with several key beverage distributors in various markets throughout the United States. Further, in 2020 Koios added a former global brand director for Molson Coors and a former senior category merchant for Whole Foods to its advisory board. Under leadership with expertise in functional beverage development and commercialization, Koios continues to gain market share in various beverage categories with new placements through established online shops and retail storefronts.

The Company’s Fit Soda™ line of functional beverages was first announced in a press release dated September 11, 2018 as a “guilt-free” carbonated beverage made with organic ingredients and no artificial preservatives, colours, or flavours. Fit Soda™ is presently available in cans of 12 oz / 355 ml in four flavours; Black Cherry Cola, Sparkling Citrus, Orange Cream, and Root Beer Vanilla Float. Fit Soda™ was initially offered for sale at retail in packs of twelve cans, however the Company has recently introduced Fit Soda™ in packs of four cans to offer a greater range of options to purchasers. As of Monday October 26, 2020, more than 100 HEB stores in Texas received shipments of four-can Fit Soda™ packs in Sparkling Citrus and Orange Cream flavours.

Koios Chief Executive Officer Chris Miller commented, “We are extremely proud of the performance of Fit Soda™ to date, including the validation that the product has gotten through major sales channels such as Walmart and GNC stores. Getting Fit Soda™ carried in HEB stores is a major milestone for us, being the inaugural ‘brick-and-mortar’ placement of the product in a major grocery chain. We look forward to further penetrating the beverage market in Texas in working with one of its largest regional grocers as a retail partner for Fit Soda™.”



About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

