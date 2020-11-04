Uponor Corporation Managers’ Transactions 4 November 2020 12:00 EET

Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons: Jyri Luomakoski

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Luomakoski, Jyri Harri

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Uponor Oyj

LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20201104075805_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-03

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: 15.9683 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 6,000 Volume weighted average price: 15.9683 EUR





Uponor Corporation

Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.investors.uponor.com

