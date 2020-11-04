TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) were up again year-over-year for the fourth month in a row. Our Members made 10,563 sales as reported through the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s MLS® System in October 2020. This was up by 25.1 per cent compared to 8,445 transactions in October 2019.



Sales and new listings reached record levels for the month of October. However, year-over-year growth rates for sales and new listings diverged in some market segments. In the detached market segment, the pace of annual sales growth far outstripped growth in new listings. Conversely, the condominium apartment market segment experienced more than double the new listings compared to October 2019, whereas sales were only up by 2.2 per cent over the same period.

“Competition between buyers of single-family homes, and particularly detached houses, remained strong last month and continued to support double-digit annual rates of price growth in many GTA neighborhoods. In contrast, condo buyers have benefitted from much more choice compared to last year. Pre-COVID polling had already pointed to an increase in investor selling in 2020. The pandemic only added to this trend with a stall in economic growth and a halt to tourism impacting cashflows for many investors,” said Lisa Patel, TRREB’s President.

The MLS® HPI Composite Benchmark was up by 10.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis in October 2020. The average selling price for all home types combined was $968,318 – up by 13.7 per cent compared to $851,877 in October 2019.

“Year-to-date home sales through October were above last year’s level. The economic recovery in some sectors coupled with low borrowing costs has kept home purchases top-of-mind for many GTA residents. With this being said, we have not accounted for all of the pent-up demand that resulted from the spring downturn. Expect record or near-record home sales for the remainder of 2020,” said Jason Mercer, TRREB’s Chief Market Analyst.

“Looking beyond COVID-19, it is clear that the high demand for housing will continue. The federal government has set immigration targets above 400,000 people for each of the next three years. The GTA will undoubtably continue to benefit from this population growth. All of these people will need a place to live, whether in the ownership or rental markets,” said John DiMichele, TRREB’s CEO.





Summary of TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price October 1–31, 2020 2020 2019 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto ("416") 3,514 1,025,925 7,823 3,283 925,148 4,984 Rest of GTA ("905") 7,049 939,600 9,979 5,162 805,278 8,069 GTA 10,563 968,318 17,802 8,445 851,877 13,053 Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board





TRREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type October 1–31, 2020 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 1,228 4,035 5,263 1,470,857 1,123,886 1,204,844 Yr./Yr. % Change 19.6% 39.0% 33.9% 11.2% 18.0% 14.8% Semi-Detached 416 655 1,071 1,154,087 796,557 935,429 Yr./Yr. % Change 29.6% 33.7% 32.1% 4.8% 15.4% 9.7% Townhouse 409 1,433 1,842 828,090 725,079 747,951 Yr./Yr. % Change 20.3% 36.6% 32.6% 4.1% 13.5% 10.5% Condo Apartment 1,438 822 2,260 668,161 541,582 622,122 Yr./Yr. % Change -8.5% 28.4% 2.2% 0.8% 6.8% 0.7%





October 2020 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI Composite (All Types) Single-Family Detached Single-Family Attached Townhouse Apartment TRREB Total 10.79% 12.68% 12.64% 12.78% 6.15% Halton Region 12.25% 12.74% 13.82% 14.57% 11.06% Peel Region 12.08% 12.48% 13.55% 13.17% 10.30% City of Toronto 7.18% 10.69% 9.39% 10.96% 4.55% York Region 12.14% 12.65% 12.54% 12.15% 9.57% Durham Region 18.16% 17.84% 19.60% 20.44% 12.23% Orangeville 16.55% 16.80% 18.70% - - South Simcoe County¹ 20.15% 20.11% 19.25% - - Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

¹ South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth







Year-to-Date Summary of TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price YTD 2020 2020 2019 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto ("416") 26,134 996,208 53,641 27,829 880,692 48,063 Rest of GTA ("905") 53,181 892,394 85,717 48,506 778,822 92,527 GTA 79,315 926,600 139,358 76,335 815,960 140,590





YTD TRREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type YTD 2020 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 8,147 31,005 39,152 1,478,505 1,048,320 1,137,836 Yr./Yr. % Change 0.9% 14.9% 11.6% 12.7% 13.6% 12.4% Semi-Detached 2,592 5,042 7,634 1,166,557 767,373 902,909 Yr./Yr. % Change 1.3% 7.7% 5.4% 11.7% 11.9% 11.1% Townhouse 2,905 10,751 13,656 836,889 700,902 729,830 Yr./Yr. % Change -0.3% 9.4% 7.2% 8.3% 12.2% 10.8% Condo Apartment 12,332 5,672 18,004 683,578 531,125 635,549 Yr./Yr. % Change -12.6% -9.2% -11.5% 8.5% 10.9% 8.9% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board





Seasonally Adjusted TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price¹ Sales Month-over-Month % Chg. Average Price Month-over-Month % Chg. October '19 7,503 -1.2% $839,945 0.3% November '19 7,642 1.9% $846,374 0.8% December '19 7,508 -1.8% $874,283 3.3% January '20 7,539 0.4% $875,767 0.2% February '20 9,456 25.4% $904,450 3.3% March '20 7,296 -22.8% $894,745 -1.1% April '20 2,473 -66.1% $789,054 -11.8% May '20 3,706 49.9% $825,707 4.6% June '20 6,518 75.9% $908,596 10.0% July '20 9,293 42.6% $954,684 5.1% August '20 10,309 10.9% $982,788 2.9% September '20 9,775 -5.2% $950,849 -3.2% October '20 9,387 -4.0% $954,003 0.3% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment ¹ Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.



FOR THE FULL REPORT, CLICK HERE .

Genevieve Grant, Public Affairs Specialist ggrant@trebnet.net 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 56,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

