TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) were up again year-over-year for the fourth month in a row. Our Members made 10,563 sales as reported through the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s MLS® System in October 2020. This was up by 25.1 per cent compared to 8,445 transactions in October 2019.

Sales and new listings reached record levels for the month of October. However, year-over-year growth rates for sales and new listings diverged in some market segments. In the detached market segment, the pace of annual sales growth far outstripped growth in new listings. Conversely, the condominium apartment market segment experienced more than double the new listings compared to October 2019, whereas sales were only up by 2.2 per cent over the same period.

“Competition between buyers of single-family homes, and particularly detached houses, remained strong last month and continued to support double-digit annual rates of price growth in many GTA neighborhoods. In contrast, condo buyers have benefitted from much more choice compared to last year. Pre-COVID polling had already pointed to an increase in investor selling in 2020. The pandemic only added to this trend with a stall in economic growth and a halt to tourism impacting cashflows for many investors,” said Lisa Patel, TRREB’s President.

The MLS® HPI Composite Benchmark was up by 10.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis in October 2020. The average selling price for all home types combined was $968,318 – up by 13.7 per cent compared to $851,877 in October 2019.

“Year-to-date home sales through October were above last year’s level. The economic recovery in some sectors coupled with low borrowing costs has kept home purchases top-of-mind for many GTA residents. With this being said, we have not accounted for all of the pent-up demand that resulted from the spring downturn. Expect record or near-record home sales for the remainder of 2020,” said Jason Mercer, TRREB’s Chief Market Analyst.

“Looking beyond COVID-19, it is clear that the high demand for housing will continue. The federal government has set immigration targets above 400,000 people for each of the next three years. The GTA will undoubtably continue to benefit from this population growth. All of these people will need a place to live, whether in the ownership or rental markets,” said John DiMichele, TRREB’s CEO.

Summary of TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price October 1–31, 2020
 20202019
 SalesAverage PriceNew ListingsSalesAverage PriceNew Listings
City of Toronto ("416")3,5141,025,9257,8233,283925,1484,984
Rest of GTA ("905")7,049939,6009,9795,162805,2788,069
GTA10,563968,31817,8028,445851,87713,053
Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board


TRREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type October 1–31, 2020
 SalesAverage Price
 416905Total416905Total
       
Detached1,2284,0355,2631,470,8571,123,8861,204,844
Yr./Yr. % Change19.6%39.0%33.9%11.2%18.0%14.8%
Semi-Detached4166551,0711,154,087796,557935,429
Yr./Yr. % Change29.6%33.7%32.1%4.8%15.4%9.7%
Townhouse4091,4331,842828,090725,079747,951
Yr./Yr. % Change20.3%36.6%32.6%4.1%13.5%10.5%
Condo Apartment1,4388222,260668,161541,582622,122
Yr./Yr. % Change-8.5%28.4%2.2%0.8%6.8%0.7%


October 2020 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI
 Composite (All Types)Single-Family DetachedSingle-Family AttachedTownhouseApartment
TRREB Total10.79%12.68%12.64%12.78%6.15%
Halton Region12.25%12.74%13.82%14.57%11.06%
Peel Region12.08%12.48%13.55%13.17%10.30%
City of Toronto7.18%10.69%9.39%10.96%4.55%
York Region12.14%12.65%12.54%12.15%9.57%
Durham Region18.16%17.84%19.60%20.44%12.23%
Orangeville16.55%16.80%18.70%--
South Simcoe County¹20.15%20.11%19.25%--
Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
¹ South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth


Year-to-Date Summary of TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price YTD 2020
 20202019
 SalesAverage PriceNew ListingsSalesAverage PriceNew Listings
City of Toronto ("416")26,134996,20853,64127,829880,69248,063
Rest of GTA ("905")53,181892,39485,71748,506778,82292,527
GTA79,315926,600139,35876,335815,960140,590


YTD TRREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type YTD 2020
 SalesAverage Price
 416905Total416905Total
       
Detached8,14731,00539,1521,478,5051,048,3201,137,836
Yr./Yr. % Change0.9%14.9%11.6%12.7%13.6%12.4%
Semi-Detached2,5925,0427,6341,166,557767,373902,909
Yr./Yr. % Change1.3%7.7%5.4%11.7%11.9%11.1%
Townhouse2,90510,75113,656836,889700,902729,830
Yr./Yr. % Change-0.3%9.4%7.2%8.3%12.2%10.8%
Condo Apartment12,3325,67218,004683,578531,125635,549
Yr./Yr. % Change-12.6%-9.2%-11.5%8.5%10.9%8.9%
Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board


Seasonally Adjusted TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price¹ 
     
 SalesMonth-over-Month % Chg.Average PriceMonth-over-Month % Chg.
October '197,503-1.2%$839,9450.3%
November '197,6421.9%$846,3740.8%
December '197,508-1.8%$874,2833.3%
January '207,5390.4%$875,7670.2%
February '209,45625.4%$904,4503.3%
March '207,296-22.8%$894,745-1.1%
April '202,473-66.1%$789,054-11.8%
May '203,70649.9%$825,7074.6%
June '206,51875.9%$908,59610.0%
July '209,29342.6%$954,6845.1%
August '2010,30910.9%$982,7882.9%
September '209,775-5.2%$950,849-3.2%
October '209,387-4.0%$954,0030.3%
Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment
¹ Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.


FOR THE FULL REPORT, CLICK HERE.

