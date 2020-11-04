New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital MRO Market by Technology, End-User, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815109/?utm_source=GNW



The digital MRO market includes major players Boeing (US), General Electric (US), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), SAP (Germany), and IBM (US).These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect digital MRO services by 30–40% globally in 2020.



The artificial intelligence segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

Based on application, the artificial intelligence segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for predictive maintenance, part failure analysis, and troubleshooting.



Based on end user, the MROs segment is projected to lead the digital MRO market across the forecast period

Based on end user, the MROs segment is projected to lead during the forecast period. Due to the demand for workflow efficiency and reducing aircraft downtime, the market for MROs is expected to lead during the forecast period.



The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the digital MRO market in 2020

The digital MRO market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption of digitalization by MROs across the region. The MROs in this region are opting for solutions to optimize the complex repair and maintenance tasks with the help of advanced technologies such as robotics, digital twin, etc.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the digital MRO market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%; Tier 2 - 40%; and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives - 40%; Directors - 32%; and Others - 28%

• By Region: North America - 40%; Europe - 15%; Asia Pacific - 40%; and Rest of the World - 5%



Major players in the digital MRO market are IBM Corporation (US), IFS (Sweden), Ramco Systems (India), Rusada (Switzerland). SAP (Germany), Swiss AviationSoftware (Switzerland), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), General Electric (US), Boeing (US), and Honeywell International (US).



