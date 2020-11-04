New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Wool Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02909439/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Residential Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.9% CAGR to reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial & Industrial Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.8% share of the global Glass Wool Insulation market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Glass Wool Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Industrial & HVAC Applications Segment Corners a 16.8% Share in 2020



In the global Industrial & HVAC Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alghanim Industries

Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd.

Chez Knauf Insulation SPRL

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Johns Manville Corporation

Owens Corning

URSA Insulation SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02909439/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Glass Wool Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Glass Wool Insulation Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Glass Wool Insulation Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Residential Construction (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 5: Residential Construction (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Residential Construction (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 7: Commercial & Industrial Construction (Application)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Commercial & Industrial Construction (Application)

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 9: Commercial & Industrial Construction (Application)

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Industrial & HVAC Applications (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Industrial & HVAC Applications (Application)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 12: Industrial & HVAC Applications (Application) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Appliances & Other Applications (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Appliances & Other Applications (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 15: Appliances & Other Applications (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Glass Wool Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Glass Wool Insulation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Glass Wool Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Glass Wool Insulation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glass

Wool Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Glass Wool Insulation Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Glass Wool Insulation in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Glass Wool Insulation Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Glass Wool Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Glass Wool Insulation Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Glass Wool Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Glass Wool Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Glass Wool Insulation Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Glass Wool Insulation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Glass Wool Insulation in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Glass Wool Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Glass Wool Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Glass Wool Insulation Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Glass Wool Insulation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 48: Spanish Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Glass Wool Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Glass Wool Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Glass Wool Insulation Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Glass Wool Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Glass Wool Insulation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Glass Wool Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Glass Wool Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Glass Wool Insulation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Glass Wool Insulation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Glass Wool Insulation Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Glass Wool Insulation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Glass Wool Insulation Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 66: Indian Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Glass Wool Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Glass Wool Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Glass Wool Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glass Wool Insulation Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Glass Wool Insulation Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Glass Wool Insulation Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Demand for Glass Wool Insulation in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Glass Wool Insulation Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Glass Wool Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Glass Wool Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Glass Wool Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Glass Wool Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Glass Wool Insulation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Glass Wool Insulation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Glass Wool Insulation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Glass Wool Insulation Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Glass Wool Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 90: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Glass Wool Insulation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 92: Glass Wool Insulation Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Glass Wool Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Glass Wool Insulation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 95: Glass Wool Insulation Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Glass Wool Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glass Wool

Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Iranian Glass Wool Insulation Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Glass Wool Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Glass Wool Insulation in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Glass Wool Insulation Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Glass Wool Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Glass Wool Insulation Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Glass Wool Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Glass Wool Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Glass Wool Insulation Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Glass Wool Insulation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Glass Wool Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: Glass Wool Insulation Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 49

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02909439/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001