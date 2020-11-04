New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Product, Process, Cell Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05676493/?utm_source=GNW

Also, the emergence of iPSCs as an alternative to ESCs and increased focus on personalized medicine to offer an opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Consumables is expected to hold the largest share of the cell therapy technologies market, by product in 2020.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into consumables, equipment, and systems & software.The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the cell therapy technologies market in 2019.



Factors such as increasing investments by companies to develop advanced products as well as government initiatives for enhancing cell-based research are contributing to the growth of the cell therapy consumables market.



T-cells is expected to hold the largest share of the cell therapy technologies market, in 2020.

On the basis of cell type, the market is segmented into, T-cells, stem cells, and other cells.In 2019, T-cells accounted for the largest share of the cell therapy technologies market.



Favorable government initiatives and the increasing demand for T-cell therapies are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.



Cell processing is expected to hold the largest share of the cell therapy technologies market in 2020.

On the basis of process, the market is segmented into cell processing, cell preservation, distribution and handling, and process monitoring and quality control.The cell processing segment dominated the market in 2019.



This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The cell processing stage makes the highest use of cell therapy instruments and media, especially during culture media processing.



This is the major factor responsible for the large share and high growth of this segment.



Biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs segment commanded the largest share of the cell therapy technologies market in 2020

By end user, the cell therapy technologies market is segmented into biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs and research institutes and cell banks.Biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs dominate the market and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR.



The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the high burden of chronic diseases and increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.



North America commanded the largest share of the cell therapy technologies market in 2020.

On the basis of region, the cell therapy technologies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the cell therapy technologies market.



The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of CVD, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing disposable income, growing healthcare awareness, and the availability of technologically advanced devices in the region.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%) , Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (35%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), AsiaPacific (25%), and RoW (16%).



The some of the major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany) and Danaher Corporation (US).



