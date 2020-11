Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spa Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spa market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Spa refers to a commercial establishment that provides health management and body relaxation services. The services offered include a wide range of therapeutic treatments, such as massages, body scrubs, steam baths, facials, sauna baths, manicures and pedicures. They are most commonly provided by day spas, hotel and resorts spas, destination spas, medical spas and mineral or thermal spas. These establishments also offer customizable treatments that have anti-aging and de-stressing effects and are also beneficial for managing stress, medical ailments, detoxifying the body, weight management and boosting the immune system.



Significant growth in the wellness tourism industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among the masses is also driving to the market growth. Due to rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules of working professionals, there is a growing preference for therapeutic spas to reduce anxiety and stress. In line with this, spas offering personalized premium and super-premium experiences through various wellness programs and treatments are also gaining immense traction as they are expanding their customer base to individuals that prefer to relax in a comfortable ambiance.



Additionally, the availability of natural and organic procedures and flotation therapies and the increasing utilization of innovative marketing strategies on social media to strengthen brand positioning are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Contemporary spas that provide facial and detoxifying treatments by using organic ingredients, peels and water-based elements that promote natural healing of the skin, along-with the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, have also augmented the industry growth. However, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread across the globe, the market has been significantly impacted due to complete lockdowns imposed by the governments across various countries. The market is expected to recover once the normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global spa market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global spa market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and end user.



Breakup by Type:

Salon Spa

Hotel and Resort Spa

Medical Spa

Destination Spa

Thermal Spring Spa

Others

Breakup by End User:

Male

Female

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Canyon Ranch Inc., Emirates Palace, Four Seasons Hotels Limited, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG, Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa Corp., Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., Massage Envy Franchising LLC, Planet Beach Franchising Corporation, Rancho La Puerta Inc. and Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas (InterContinental Hotels Group).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global spa market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global spa market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global spa market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Spa Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Salon Spa

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Hotel and Resort Spa

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Medical Spa

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Destination Spa

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Thermal Spring Spa

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End User

7.1 Male

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Female

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2.5 Australia

8.2.5.1 Market Trends

8.2.5.2 Market Forecast

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 Market Trends

8.2.6.2 Market Forecast

8.2.7 Others

8.2.7.1 Market Trends

8.2.7.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Market Trends

8.3.1.2 Market Forecast

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Market Trends

8.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3.3 United Kingdom

8.3.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.3.2 Market Forecast

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Market Trends

8.3.4.2 Market Forecast

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Market Trends

8.3.5.2 Market Forecast

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.6.1 Market Trends

8.3.6.2 Market Forecast

8.3.7 Others

8.3.7.1 Market Trends

8.3.7.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.1.1 Market Trends

8.4.1.2 Market Forecast

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Market Trends

8.4.2.2 Market Forecast

8.4.3 Others

8.4.3.1 Market Trends

8.4.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

8.5.3 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Canyon Ranch Inc.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Emirates Palace

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Four Seasons Hotels Limited

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa Corp.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Lanserhof GmbH

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.7 Marriott International Inc.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Massage Envy Franchising LLC

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Planet Beach Franchising Corporation

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Rancho La Puerta Inc.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11 Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas (InterContinental Hotels Group)

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6vtb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900