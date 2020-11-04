Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spa Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global spa market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Spa refers to a commercial establishment that provides health management and body relaxation services. The services offered include a wide range of therapeutic treatments, such as massages, body scrubs, steam baths, facials, sauna baths, manicures and pedicures. They are most commonly provided by day spas, hotel and resorts spas, destination spas, medical spas and mineral or thermal spas. These establishments also offer customizable treatments that have anti-aging and de-stressing effects and are also beneficial for managing stress, medical ailments, detoxifying the body, weight management and boosting the immune system.
Significant growth in the wellness tourism industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among the masses is also driving to the market growth. Due to rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules of working professionals, there is a growing preference for therapeutic spas to reduce anxiety and stress. In line with this, spas offering personalized premium and super-premium experiences through various wellness programs and treatments are also gaining immense traction as they are expanding their customer base to individuals that prefer to relax in a comfortable ambiance.
Additionally, the availability of natural and organic procedures and flotation therapies and the increasing utilization of innovative marketing strategies on social media to strengthen brand positioning are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Contemporary spas that provide facial and detoxifying treatments by using organic ingredients, peels and water-based elements that promote natural healing of the skin, along-with the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, have also augmented the industry growth. However, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread across the globe, the market has been significantly impacted due to complete lockdowns imposed by the governments across various countries. The market is expected to recover once the normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global spa market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Canyon Ranch Inc., Emirates Palace, Four Seasons Hotels Limited, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG, Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa Corp., Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., Massage Envy Franchising LLC, Planet Beach Franchising Corporation, Rancho La Puerta Inc. and Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas (InterContinental Hotels Group).
