New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Real-Time Location Systems Market for healthcare with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Technology, Facility Type, Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04605998/?utm_source=GNW

However, concerns regarding data security and privacy, and hindrance in RTLS supply chain due to COVID-19 are a few of the factors hindering the growth of the RTLS market for healthcare.



Hospitals and healthcare facilities segment to dominate RTLS market for heathcare, in terms of size, during the forecast period

The RTLS market for hospitals and healthcare facilities is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period.There has been a high demand for RTLS solutions from hospitals in the US and European countries to enhance their operations, optimize resource utilization, and increase profitability.



Also, there is an increasing demand for RTLS solutions from developing regions such as China, Japan, and India. The outbreak of COVID-19 has also led to a rise in awareness for RTLS solutions and the development of new products, which is also expected to positively impact the market in the long run.



Inventory/asset tracking & management segment segment to hold the largest share of RTLS market for healthcare and witness significant growth from 2020 to 2025

In terms of market size, the inventory/asset tracking & management application segment is expected to dominate the RTLS market for healthcare during the forecast period and is likely to witness significant growth in the said market from 2020 to 2025. RTLS technologies are predominantly used in the asset and inventory tracking and management applications in healthcare facilities to better utilize the available resources and time during operations.



APAC to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in the RTLS market for healthcare during the forecast period.China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are a few major countries expected to accelerate the growth of the RTLS market for healthcare in APAC.



Hospitals and healthcare facilities are the key segment in the APAC RTLS market for healthcare.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the RTLS market for healthcare. Following is the breakup of the profiles of primary participants for the report.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: Americas – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 5%



The report profiles key players in the RTLS market for healthcare and analyzes their market shares and rankings. Players profiled in this report are Stanley Black & Decker (US), Zebra Technologies (US), CenTrak (US), TeleTracking Technologies (US), Impinj (US), AiRISTA (US), Sonitor Technologies (US), Identec Group (Liechtenstein), Midmark RTLS (US), MYSPHERA (Spain), Decawave (Ireland), Redpine Signals (US), Cerner (US), GE Healthcare (US), Sanitag (Turkey), Intelligent InSites (US), Secure Care Products (US), Borda Technology (Turkey), and Alien Technology (US).



Research Coverage

This report segments the RTLS market for healthcare by offering, technology, application, facility type, and geography. It also describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about this market, as well as includes the value chain, technology, ASP, case study, patent, ecosystem, standard and regulation, and market share analysis.



Reasons to Buy This Report



The report will help leaders/new entrants in the RTLS market for healthcare in the following ways:

1. The report segments the RTLS market for healthcare comprehensively and provides the closest market size estimation for all subsegments across regions.

2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about the RTLS market for healthcare.

3. The report will help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the RTLS market for healthcare. The competitive landscape section describes the competitor ecosystem

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04605998/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001