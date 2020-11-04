Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Foods Eastern Europe: COVID-19 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A complete quantitative, hard data demand and supply analysis of final human consumption in the country and product markets covered. All product markets are carefully defined so as to be comparable across all countries.



47 Ultimate Holding Companies are cited in this report together with their market shares; additionally, own-label share of the market is also quoted. The market share represented by the leading companies in this report (up to 10) is 0%.



Based on an international food and drink markets database, now in its 23rd year, the report includes:

Separate Foodservice and Retail Market data are given by volume and value, and by product and country, hence providing complete coverage of the final human consumption

Up to the Top-10 holding companies by market share by product, country and region

Up to Top-100 holding companies listing by overall market share in the present markets

Own label, branded, unbranded and artisanal market shares

A unique strategic vision of the market in Austria is presented, in particular identifying the numerous companies present together with their market shares and major brands by country and product. Standard data tables for each product provide a panorama of companies' strengths and presence.



The 2020, 2021 and 2022 market forecasts include estimates for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been achieved by applying factors to account for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on:

Retail Markets

Foodservice Markets

Individual Countries

Underlying natural market growth

A built-in return to normal over several years.

Market demand for years 2014, 2018, 2019 and forecasts for years 2020, 2021 and 2022. All forecasts integrate the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic in retail and in foodservice product markets by country. Company market shares and brands for 2020 and continuously updated.



For Each and Every Product Covered in Each Country

Retail, Foodservice and Total Historical and Forecast Demand - by volume and by value for 2014, 2018 and 2019 , as well as forecasts for 2020, 2021 and 2022

Historical Trend - % growth by volume and value for 2014 - 2019

Forecast Growth - % growth by volume and value for 2020 - 2022

Supply structure in each product and in each country in 2019: producer shares, own label share, branded share, unbranded share and artisanal share (own made for own sale, e.g. independent bakers).

Major brands listed by country, product, holding or independent companies and subsidiaries.

Company Profiles - All holding companies identified are listed alphabetically with their key subsidiaries by country, detailing the product markets in which the latest market shares have been identified. The overall share in the market covered is provided. The estimated percent contribution of each product to final (retail + foodservice) sales is also provided.

Key Topics Covered:

Product coverage and definition

Baby Jars - Baby food, canned, bottled or in jars, sold through retailers and pharmacies. (retail only)

Baby Milks - Dried and liquid branded baby milks, sold through retailers and pharmacies. (retail only)

Other Baby Foods - Infant formula, cereal foods and juices, sold through retailers and pharmacies. (retail only)

All Baby Foods - All products in this group in ready-to-eat form (baby milk volumes multiplied by 7.7 to obtain reconstituted weight) (retail only).

Country coverage: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Turkey

For each of the products covered (listed above) and in each of the countries covered (listed above), as well as for the aggregate data for the entire market covered, the following information is provided:



Flowchart of Major Suppliers, Demand and Distribution Channels



DEMAND DATA

Historical Demand in 2014, 2018, 2019 (in volume)

Historical Demand in 2014, 2018, 2019 (in value)

Forecast Demand 2020, 2021 & 2022 (in volume)

Forecast Demand 2020, 2021 & 2022 (in value)

Historical 5-year growth rates 2014 - 2019 (in volume)

Historical 5-year growth rates, 2014 - 2019 (in value)

Breakdown between Foodservice and Retail Market in 2019 (in volume)

Breakdown between Foodservice and Retail Market in 2019 (in value)

Per capita consumption in retail, foodservice and total market, 2019 (in volume)

Per capita expenditure in retail, foodservice and total market, 2019 (in value)

Strategic Assessment: percentage represented by theCountry product market from the regional product market (North America, Western Europe or Central Europe).

SUPPLY DATA

Definition: Company Market Shares given for the Total Market (retail, foodservice and artisanal).

Updating: underlying food and drink database updated regularly, including for Mergers & Acquisitions

Supplier market shares (usually up to 10 shares cited by product and in eachCountry)

Who Owns Whom: Key Local Subsidiaries of each Ultimate Holding Company

Distribution Channels % Shares: Branded, Unbranded, Own (Private) Label and Artisanal (own-produced for own sale, e.g. bakers)

Major Brands for the suppliers cited

SUPPLEMENTARY ANALYSIS

Especially important where the publisher has identified more than 10 holding companies

Company Market Shares and Rankings within the aggregate market covered by the report

List of all Holding Companies identified for this market covered

Who Owns Whom: All Key Local Subsidiaries identified

Major Brands by Holding Company and Key Subsidiary

