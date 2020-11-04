New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284905/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. General Purpose Laboratory Refrigerator, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$492.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sub-Zero Refrigerator segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $348.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$348.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$286.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Walk-In Refrigerator Segment to Record 3% CAGR
In the global Walk-In Refrigerator segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$35.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$44.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$180 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 189-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Refrigeration - Indispensable in Clinical & Biological Research
Fields
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Life Science Sector - A Major Growth Driver
Rising R&D Spend Supports Demand for Lab Equipment
World’s Aging Population Drives Demand for Laboratory
Refrigerators and Ovens
Demand Spikes from Food Testing Labs
Growing Demand for Subcontracting Private Laboratories
Global Competitor Market Shares
Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AGA Marvel (USA)
Azbil Telstar, S.L. (Spain)
Carbolite GERO Limited (UK)
Chart Industries, Inc. (USA)
Cole-Parmer Instrument Company (USA)
Eppendorf AG (Germany)
Helmer Scientific (USA)
Haier Biomedical (China)
Labcold Ltd. (UK)
NuAire Inc. (USA)
Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Philipp Kirsch GmbH (Germany)
Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Worthington Industries (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Factors Influencing Choice of Laboratory Refrigerators and
Freezers
Energy Efficiency Comes to the Fore - For Buyers and Manufacturers
Hydrocarbon Freezers: The Latest Trend in the Global Laboratory
Freezers Market
Technological Advances Putting the Laboratory Refrigerators and
Freezers Market in Overdrive
Development of Alternative Refrigerants to Take Centre Stage in
Future
Price Pressures Haunt Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers Market
Advanced Refrigerators Allow Remote Allocation
Rapidly Expanding Blood Banking Market Drives Laboratory
Refrigerators Market
Demand for RFID-Enabled Blood Freezers and Refrigerators to
Rise Rapidly
Supply Concerns Drive Technological Developments in Blood Bank
Refrigerators and Freezers
New Models of Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Foray into the Market
Growing Prominence of Laboratory Ovens
Energy Efficiency - Order of the Day
Growing Product Options Drive Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 81
