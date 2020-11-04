New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284905/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. General Purpose Laboratory Refrigerator, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$492.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sub-Zero Refrigerator segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $348.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$348.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$286.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Walk-In Refrigerator Segment to Record 3% CAGR



In the global Walk-In Refrigerator segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$35.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$44.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$180 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 189-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Refrigeration - Indispensable in Clinical & Biological Research

Fields

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Life Science Sector - A Major Growth Driver

Rising R&D Spend Supports Demand for Lab Equipment

World’s Aging Population Drives Demand for Laboratory

Refrigerators and Ovens

Demand Spikes from Food Testing Labs

Growing Demand for Subcontracting Private Laboratories

Global Competitor Market Shares

Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AGA Marvel (USA)

Azbil Telstar, S.L. (Spain)

Carbolite GERO Limited (UK)

Chart Industries, Inc. (USA)

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company (USA)

Eppendorf AG (Germany)

Helmer Scientific (USA)

Haier Biomedical (China)

Labcold Ltd. (UK)

NuAire Inc. (USA)

Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Philipp Kirsch GmbH (Germany)

Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Worthington Industries (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Factors Influencing Choice of Laboratory Refrigerators and

Freezers

Energy Efficiency Comes to the Fore - For Buyers and Manufacturers

Hydrocarbon Freezers: The Latest Trend in the Global Laboratory

Freezers Market

Technological Advances Putting the Laboratory Refrigerators and

Freezers Market in Overdrive

Development of Alternative Refrigerants to Take Centre Stage in

Future

Price Pressures Haunt Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers Market

Advanced Refrigerators Allow Remote Allocation

Rapidly Expanding Blood Banking Market Drives Laboratory

Refrigerators Market

Demand for RFID-Enabled Blood Freezers and Refrigerators to

Rise Rapidly

Supply Concerns Drive Technological Developments in Blood Bank

Refrigerators and Freezers

New Models of Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Foray into the Market

Growing Prominence of Laboratory Ovens

Energy Efficiency - Order of the Day

Growing Product Options Drive Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: General Purpose Laboratory Refrigerator (Product

Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 5: General Purpose Laboratory Refrigerator (Product

Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: General Purpose Laboratory Refrigerator (Product

Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Sub-Zero Refrigerator (Product Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Sub-Zero Refrigerator (Product Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Sub-Zero Refrigerator (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Walk-In Refrigerator (Product Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Walk-In Refrigerator (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Walk-In Refrigerator (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Explosion Proof Refrigerator (Product Segment) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Explosion Proof Refrigerator (Product Segment) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Explosion Proof Refrigerator (Product Segment) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Portable Refrigerator (Product Segment) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Portable Refrigerator (Product Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Portable Refrigerator (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: General Purpose Laboratory Freezer (Product Segment)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: General Purpose Laboratory Freezer (Product Segment)

Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: General Purpose Laboratory Freezer (Product Segment)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Ultra Low Temperature Freezer (Product Segment)

Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Ultra Low Temperature Freezer (Product Segment)

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012

to 2019



Table 24: Ultra Low Temperature Freezer (Product Segment)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Explosion Proof Freezer (Product Segment) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Explosion Proof Freezer (Product Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Explosion Proof Freezer (Product Segment) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 28: General Purpose Laboratory Oven (Product Segment)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: General Purpose Laboratory Oven (Product Segment)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 30: General Purpose Laboratory Oven (Product Segment)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Vacuum Oven (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Vacuum Oven (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Vacuum Oven (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market in the

United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 39: Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Laboratory Refrigerators and

Ovens: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 50: Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market in Europe

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market in France

by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: French Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: German Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: German Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 58: Italian Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Italian Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 61: United Kingdom Market for Laboratory Refrigerators

and Ovens: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: United Kingdom Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 64: Rest of Europe Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 65: Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Europe Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 70: Rest of World Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Rest of World Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens

Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019



Table 72: Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 81

