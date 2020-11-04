Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Molecular Diagnostics Market, Volume, by Application [Oncology Testing (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer), Infectious Disease Testing (Virology, HPV), and Genetic Disease Testing (Blood Screening, HLA)]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Molecular diagnostics plays an important role in the identification of diseases and has gained more public & healthcare specialist attention than ever before. The molecular diagnostics is a technique used for the molecular biological detection of any change in the structure or expression of a patient's genetic material. The China Molecular Diagnostics Market is expected to be US$ 6.3 Billion by 2026.



In recent years, Molecular diagnostics has changed the face of clinical laboratories by offering easy to use automated molecular systems that provide rapid results with less hands-on time.



COVID-19 effect on Molecular Diagnostics Industry



COVID-19 has worked as a catalyst for the molecular diagnostics industry in China. The government of China is doing a massive number of COVID-19 tests. The types of tests which are done to identify the coronavirus disease are RT-PCR, and rapid anti-body tests also known as serological tests. RT-PCR is considered the 'gold standard' frontline test. Testing is done by taking a nasal/throat swab from a patient. This test involves extracting ribonucleic acid or RNA, which is the genetic material of the virus. This is a fairly expensive test, it requires RNA extracting machines, a laboratory and trained technicians. On the other hand rapid anti-body tests are portable, administered on-site, provide quick answers and are inexpensive too.



The Chinese molecular diagnostics market is segmented into three main categories: Oncology Test, Infectious Disease Test, and Genetic Disease Test. The Oncology Test has been segmented into three types: Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer. Infectious Disease Test has been further categorized into two main types, which are virology and HPV. Genetic Test has been categorized into HLA and Blood Screening. According to this analysis, nearly 441 million molecular diagnostic tests will be performed in China by the end of 2026 of which Virology accounts for one of the most performed test segments.



DICON Clinical Laboratories, Zhejiang Di'an Diagnostics Technology Co., Ltd, Kindstar Global, BGI-Shenzhen, A, Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Center Co. Ltd and OriGene Technologies hold the majority of the market share in China. However, restrictions on exports is expected to have minimal impact on the manufacturers as the demand is very high in China which is creating a robust revenue pool for manufacturers dealing in the molecular diagnostics sector.



