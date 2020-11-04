Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
04 November 2020
Net Asset Value
The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 31 October 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 78.3 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.1 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 5 November 2020, to those shareholders on the register on 16 October 2020.
For further information, please contact:
Kate Tidbury
Octopus Investments Limited
Tel: 0800 316 2295
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM