VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick-and-mortar space, announces the successful completion of initial 20-store pilot and will now roll out all 550 Your CBD Store retail locations.



Loop to Generate Monthly Recurring Revenue From 550 Your CBD Store Locations

Your CBD Store represents the company's second deal through Vend and its first franchise customer, as announced on August 12, 2020. Your CBD Store is the largest CBD brick-and-mortar retailer in the United States with over 550 locations across 41 states. The Your CBD Store expansion includes the implementation of Loop's data insights platform across 170 new stores by the end of 2020 and an additional 380 stores in Q-2 of 2021.

Global Vend Sales Team Now Actively Selling Loop Platform to Its 25,000 Customers in 140 Countries

Loop will significantly benefit from Vend's large global sales team pushing Loop's products and services to its current 25,000 retail customer base. With Loop's Insights and Analytics service gaining traction, Loop will now look to introduce its automated marketing service to the Vend sales channel, which will provide additional recurring revenue opportunities through monthly SAAS as well as potential revenue share opportunities.



Loop CEO, Rob Anson, states, "channel reseller agreements, such as Vend, provide us with a stable path to revenue that can be replicated over and over again. Our current "Insights" pricing model is $50 per month per till, with an average of 4 tills per retail location. If we were to successfully onboard all 25,000 Vend customers, we would be looking at potential monthly recurring revenue of over $5,000,000. When you layer in our automated marketing "Engage" service and wallet pass loyalty application, these numbers quickly multiply by 5-10x, which provides the company with a very significant revenue stream."

Loop Insights Completes Shopify API Integration to Provide Potential Loop Services to Shopify's 500,000 Merchant Base



Completing our Shopify integration further bolsters Loop's efforts to achieve a global scale via e-commerce and bricks and mortar opportunities. Retailers look to leverage data to create personalized shopping experiences across channels and optimize retail supply chain and inventory management. This makes Loop's real-time online and offline data connectivity vital.

Loop has now completed its integration with Shopify's application programming interface (API), providing Loop access to the 500,000 merchants currently using the Shopify platform. Shopify is a retail e-commerce leader, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to push shoppers towards online shopping platforms. Loop's Shopify integration will allow retailers to link their online and offline data, enabling real-time omnichannel insights for retailers with both e-commerce and brick and mortar retail outlets.

About Vend: Vend is a cloud-based point-of-sale and retail management software that lets retailers run their business in-store, online, and on-the-go. Vend includes inventory management, eCommerce integrations, customer loyalty, and reporting analytics tools. The first POS built for iOS, Vend is trusted by retailers in over 140 countries and is used in more than 25,000 stores worldwide. Vend integrates with leading tools like Bigcommerce, Quickbooks, and Marsello and provides seamless integrated payment options by partnering with major banks and processors around the world. Founded in 2010, Vend has offices in Auckland, London, Toronto and Melbourne, and has raised more than $50 million from top-tier investors. For more information, please visit: https://www.vendhq.com/

About Your CBD Store: Your CBD Store is the largest CBD retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived SunMed products. With more than 550+ stores in 41 states, we are bringing the highest quality CBD experience to customers nationwide. Its parent company, Sunflora Inc., produces quality products for health and wellness, skincare, and pet products.

About Loop Insights:

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network and sold through the TELUS IoT Marketplace.

For more information, please contact:

Loop Insights Inc. LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ LoopInsights E: ir@loopinsights.ai LinkedIn: @ LoopInsights

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.