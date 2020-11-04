Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Wi-Fi Chipset Market by Standard (IEEE 802.11ay, IEEE 802.11ad, IEEE 802.11ax, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.11b/G), Multiple-input Multiple-output (MIMO) Configuration (Single-user Multiple-input Multiple-output (SU-MIMO), Multi-user Multiple-input Multiple-output (MU-MIMO)), Band (Single Band, Dual Band, Tri Band), Application (Smartphone, Tablet, Desktop PC, Laptop, Connected Home Devices), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of Wi-Fi chipset will cross $20 billion by 2026. The market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi chipsets in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems.

Wi-Fi chipsets are integrated into speakers, instrument clusters, and automotive lighting, among other modules. The increasing use of wireless sensors and Electronic Control Units (ECUs) in automotive vehicles will further boost the acceptance of Wi-Fi chipsets. The rising development of connected autonomous vehicles and self-driving cars over a wireless network is anticipated to drive market revenue.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4849

The Wi-Fi chipset market for IEEE 802.11ay standard, also referred to as WiGig 2, will showcase growth of over 6% till 2026. IEEE 802.11ay is a follow-on standard of IEEE 802.11ad operating for Wi-Fi in 60 GHz. It helps to achieve 10 times of Gigabits/sec by using multiple 60 GHz channels and Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiplexing (OFDM) at once. This will increase its demand in various applications for cross-device data sharing, backhaul solution, and high capacity access points. It also aids to leverage the product designing of computing resources, such as hardware and software, used in consumer electronics.

The single band segment accounted for 10% of the Wi-Fi chipset market share in 2019. The single band Wi-Fi chip utilizes a 2.4GHz band and has three non-overlapping transmission channels, making it highly vulnerable to interference from various electronic gadgets including mobile phones, microwave devices, televisions, Wi-Fi hotspots, etc. This vulnerability will decline its demand among industry leaders and influence the adoption of dual band in chipsets to deliver high flexibility and performance in comparison to a single band. The companies are using single band for IEEE 802.11 b/g/n standard Wi-Fi chipsets to deliver high sensitivity and standby mode in low-power operations, which can be used in industrial IoT and machine to machine communication in industries.

The smartphone application in the Wi-Fi chipset market will observe substantial growth from 2019 to 2026 driven by rising initiatives toward 5G deployment in the developing nations. According to the GSMA report, in March 2020, China has already built 160,000 5G base stations in more than 50 cities to expand 5G capacity and network. This will positively augment smartphone manufacturers toward the development of 5G compatible handsets, accelerating growth opportunities for the market.

The Europe Wi-Fi chipset market held more than 15% revenue share in 2019 and will grow at a CAGR of around 2% through 2026 on account of rising initiatives to accelerate the regional semiconductor industry. For example, in December 2018, the European Union announced a joint project with Germany, France, the UK, and Italy for new research and innovation in the field of semiconductor and microelectronics. The European Union has sanctioned approximately USD 2.06 billion in funding for R&D activities and an additional USD 7.05 billion in funds to attract foreign electronics manufacturers in the region. Such supportive government initiatives for the development of electronics and semiconductor industries in the region will significantly fuel the market value.

Some of the key players operating in the Wi-Fi chipset market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Intel Corporation, MediaTek, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Texas Instruments Incorporated, among others. The companies are emphasizing on various strategic initiatives, such as collaborations, acquisitions, and new product development, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in May 2020, Intel Corporation acquired Rivet Networks, a prominent player in industry. Through this acquisition, Intel will strategically expand its Wi-Fi chipset offerings for the PC & desktop application sector.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4849

Some major findings of the Wi-Fi chipset market report include:

Rising government initiatives toward the development of smart city projects will propel market expansion opportunities for dual band Wi-Fi chipsets.

Technological advancements in Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E chipsets over IEEE 802.11ax industry standard are creating high growth opportunities in the Wi-Fi chipset market.

The proliferation of smart home connected devices, such as robotic vacuums, smart speakers, wireless security systems, etc., in developed economies will create high market opportunities for Wi-Fi chipsets.

The increasing penetration of triple play services and Over The Top (OTT) media service platforms in developed economies will impact the demand for multi-user (MU-MIMO) configuration.

The growing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and workforce mobility in the enterprise sector will boost the adoption of Wi-Fi chipsets in laptop devices.

The COVID-pandemic has restrained the purchasing power of consumers and resulted in declining demand for new consumer electronic devices including desktop PCs, tablets, and laptops, hampering the market growth.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 3 Wi-Fi Chipset Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact analysis of corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic on Wi-Fi chipset market

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1 Evolution and milestone

3.4.2 Major recent developments

3.4.2.1 Wi-Fi 6 & Wi-Fi 6E chipsets

3.4.2.2 Wi-Fi chips with 802.11ay standard

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.8.1 Industry rivalry

3.8.2 Threat of new entrants

3.8.3 Buyer power

3.8.4 Supplier power

3.8.5 Threat of substitutes

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/wi-fi-chipset-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com