Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Chip Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive chip market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the automotive chip market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle segments. The major drivers for this market are rising concern for vehicle safety, stringent government regulations, growing electronic content per vehicle, increasing awareness regarding energy-efficient lighting systems, and incorporation of Engine Control Unit (ECU) in cars.



Some of the chip market companies profiled in this report include Texas Instruments, Renesas Electronics, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, and Robert Bosch.



Some of the features of 'Global Automotive Chip Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include:

Market size estimates: Global automotive chip market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by component, application, end use, and region.

Regional analysis: Global automotive chip market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for chip market in the global automotive chip market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for chip market in the global automotive chip market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global automotive chip market?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the automotive chip market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the chip market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this chip market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the automotive chip market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the automotive chip market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this automotive chip market ? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this chip market area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in this, automotive chip market ?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Automotive Chip Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive Chip Market by Component

3.3.1: Analog ICs

3.3.2: Logic ICs

3.3.3: Microcontrollers & Microprocessors

3.3.4: Memory

3.4: Global Automotive Chip Market by Application

3.4.1: Chassis

3.4.2: Powertrain

3.4.3: Safety

3.4.4: Telematics & Infotainment

3.5: Global Automotive Chip Market by End Use

3.5.1: Small cars

3.5.2: Compact cars

3.5.3: Mid-Sized cars

3.5.4: Luxury cars

3.5.5: SUVs & Crossovers

3.5.6: Light commercial vehicles

3.5.7: Heavy commercial vehicles

3.5.8: Electrical vehicles



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Automotive Chip Market by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Chip Market by Component

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Chip Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Chip Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Chip Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Automotive Chip Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Automotive Chip Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Automotive Chip Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Texas Instruments

7.2: Renesas Electronics

7.3: Infineon Technologies

7.4: STMicroelectronics

7.5: NXP Semiconductors

7.6: Robert Bosch



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqco88

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900