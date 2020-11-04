Today, Ørsted has secured nominal TWD 15 billion of debt financing through the issuance of green senior bonds, to finance its investments in offshore wind in Taiwan. The bonds have been issued in accordance with Ørsted’s Green Finance Framework.

The new unsecured green senior bonds comprise a 7-year TWD 4 billion fixed-rate tranche, a 10-year TWD 3 billion fixed-rate tranche, and a 20-year TWD 8 billion fixed rate tranche. All tranches have settlement on 13 November 2020.

Key details of the TWD 4 billion fixed rate green bond maturing in 2027:

Maturity date: 13 November 2027

Coupon (fixed until maturity): 0.60 %

Price: 100 % of the nominal amount

Listing: Taipei Exchange

Key details of the TWD 3 billion fixed rate green bond maturing in 2030:

Maturity date: 13 November 2030

Coupon (fixed until maturity): 0.70 %

Price: 100 % of the nominal amount

Listing: Taipei Exchange

Key details of the TWD 8 billion fixed rate green bond maturing in 2040:

Maturity date: 13 November 2040

Coupon (fixed until maturity): 0.98 %

Price: 100 % of the nominal amount

Listing: Taipei Exchange

Ørsted CFO Marianne Wiinholt says:

“We’re very pleased with the continued support the Taiwanese investor community have shown Ørsted by supporting our financing of the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a project. This is another important milestone for us, and we’re proud of our contribution to the Taiwanese capital market with our successful issuance of green bonds, which underlines our commitment to Ørsted’s activities in Taiwan.”

Matthias Bausenwein, President of Ørsted Asia Pacific, says:

“Our second green bond transaction in the Taiwanese market demonstrates Ørsted’s deepened collaboration with local financial institutions in creating an active green bond market. It is important for Ørsted to secure a share of our financing from the local markets and we welcome the participation of local financial partners. Together we’re contributing to the long-term development of offshore wind in Taiwan.”

The information in this announcement does not change Ørsted’s financial guidance for the financial year 2020 or the announced expected investment level for 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations

Ulrik Frøhlke

+45 99 55 95 60



Investor Relations

Allan Bødskov Andersen

+45 99 55 79 96

