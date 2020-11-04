New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374940/?utm_source=GNW
Government initiatives are turning Asian countries into hot tourist destinations. For instance in India, the country`s inherently rich cultural and historical heritage, ecological variety, and places of scenic beauty are being developed to encourage both domestic and outbound tourism. A strong lodging services and travel accommodation market in turn leads to increased use of commercial laundry services. Laundry needs of the hospitality industry are huge. Bedding, bath towels and table linens are required to be kept clean and fresh at all times. Increased frequency of guest visits/guest footfalls means more dirty linen to wash and requires on-demand scalability of laundry operations. The importance of clean and quality linen in the hotel industry cannot be undermined. Good quality towels and bed linen plays over a 90% role in influencing the satisfaction and overall experience of hotel guests. Stained or poor quality bed linen increases the risk of losing repeat customers by over 95%, drastically reducing the likelihood of customers booking a room with the hotel in the future.
However, maintaining in-house laundry care operations is expensive, given the rising cost of labor. Economically unsustainable wage growth is quickly becoming a threat to competitiveness of the hotel industry. This high cost of labor is resulting in the switch from internal operations to outsourced services. Over 65% to 70% of hotels are outsourcing washing of their bed linen and towels to a laundry service provider. The scenario provides the perfect platform for increased installation of commercial laundry machines by service providers to meet the growing demand for, and increase in laundry care contracts. Few of the noteworthy trends in the market include growing focus on environmental health and the ensuing rise in interest in energy-efficient, eco-friendly water-saving machines; increased spending by hotels on amenities like cleaning and housekeeping services; technology improvements such as washer-extractors with high g-force extraction and tumbler-dryers with over-dry prevention; demand for machines with temperature and moisture control sensors that prevent damage to delicate fabric and ensure safe laundering of clothes; development of laundry machines capable of heating water to a temperature as high as 190 degrees to eliminate bacteria and dust mites from laundry in response to deep cleaning needs. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 64.8% of the market. The launch of new laundry equipment with innovative features such as enhanced water conservation, energy efficiency, speed, compactness and automated-operation capabilities will encourage replacement demand growth in the developed markets. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period supported by under-penetration of laundry services and untapped opportunity for growth against the backdrop of the expanding base of upwardly mobile middle class population and their increasing aspirational spending guided by changing perceptions of comfort, convenience and wellness. Other major factors driving growth in the country include rapid urbanization; development of Chinese tourism, rise of medical tourism; and increased establishment of commercial laundry facilities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374940/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Commercial Laundry Machinery
Commercial Laundry Machinery: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Factors Affecting Consumer Purchases
While Developed Regions Remain Dominant Consumers, Developing
Regions Extend Robust Growth Opportunities
World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe,
and Japan
Segmental Analysis
Washing Machines: Largest Product Segment
Top-Loading Washers Vs. Front-Loading Washers
Top-Loading Washers: Overview, Advantages and Limitations
Front-Loading Washers: Overview, Advantages and Limitations
Washer-Extractors, the High-Capacity Washing Machines, Emerge
in the Market
Commercial Dryers Segment Continues to Make Gains
Dry Cleaning Equipment Segment Exhibits Fast Paced Growth
Role & Importance of Commercial Laundry Presses Remains Intact
Market for Presses & Finishing Equipment: Characterized by
Regional Variations
Commercial Wet Ironing Machines: An Overview
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Leading Players in the World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market
Vendors Emphasize Service Vertical to Maintain Client Base
Global Competitor Market Shares
Commercial Laundry Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC (USA)
BÖWE Textile Cleaning GmbH (Germany)
CMV Sharper Finish, Inc. (USA)
Dexter Apache Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Dexter Laundry (USA)
EDRO Corporation (USA)
Electrolux Professional AB (Sweden)
Forenta LP (USA)
Girbau S.A. (Spain)
Hoffman/New Yorker, Inc. (USA)
IFB Appliances (India)
JLA Limited (UK)
Kannegiesser E-Tech, Inc. (USA)
Kenmore (USA)
LG Electronics (South Korea)
Miele Inc. (USA)
Pellerin Milnor Corporation (USA)
Qualitex Company (USA)
Shanghai Sailstar Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
Unipress Corporation (USA)
Whirlpool Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Hotels: Major Consumers of Commercial Laundry Machinery
On-Premise Laundry for Hotel Industry: Percentage Breakdown of
Operating Cost by Cost Component
Booming Lodging Services & Travel Accommodation Market Leads to
Increased Use of Commercial Laundry Machinery in Hotels
Global Travel Accommodation Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026
International Tourist Arrivals by Geographic Region (2018):
Breakdown of Number of Arrivals (in Millions) for Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Americas, Africa, and the Middle East
Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International Tourism
Receipts (in US$ Billions) for the Year 2018
Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International Tourist
Arrivals (in Millions) for the Year 2018
International Tourist Arrivals by Purpose of Journey (2018):
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists for
Holidays, Leisure & Recreation, Business & Professional, and
Others
Healthcare Sector Emerges as New Growth Vertical
Widening Opportunities Beyond Hotels and Hospitals Enthuse
Commercial Laundry Machinery Market
Industrial Entities & Fire Stations Prioritize Commercial
Laundry Machinery for Clean PPE
Sustained Demand from Prisons & Correctional Facilities Segment
Linen Rental Businesses: Niche Segment
Waterparks Rely on On-Premise Units to Handle High-Volume
Laundry Needs
Athletic Facilities, Gyms and Sports Organizations
Salons and Spas
Rising Demand for Laundromat Services Augments Market Prospects
Growing Importance of Multi-Housing Laundries Augurs Well
Robust Demand for Dry Cleaning Services Enhances Overall Demand
Amid Regulatory Curbs on PERC Usage, PERC Alternatives
Proliferate Dry Cleaning Domain
Select Alternatives to PERC and TCE that Perform Effectively in
Textile Cleaning
A Note on Anti-PERC Regulations
Technology Innovations & Advancements Sustain Momentum in
Commercial Laundry Machinery Market
Latest Models Emphasize Automation, IoT and Wireless
Connectivity Needs of Clients
New Textile Materials Necessitate Amendments to Laundry Technology
A Look Into Select Advanced Capabilities of Commercial Laundry
Machines
A Review of Select Recently Launched Commercial Laundry Solutions
High Speed Laundry Machines with Shortened Cycle Time Come to
the Fore
Fast Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient, Green Laundry
Technologies
Low Water Consuming Laundry Machines Make a Cut
Polymer Bead Cleaning: The New High-Tech Water Saving Laundry
Technology
Replacement Demand Supplements Overall Sales Volume
Life Span of Select Commercial Laundry Machinery
Impact of Regulations and Legislations on Commercial Laundry
Machinery Business
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Washers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Washers by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Washers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Dryers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Commercial Dryers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Dryers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Presses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Presses by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Presses by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Dry Cleaning
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Dry Cleaning Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Cleaning Equipment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hotels by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hotels by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hotels by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Laundry Homes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Laundry Homes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Laundry Homes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The United States: Major Market for Commercial Laundry Machinery
Buoyed by Healthy Travel & Tourism Volumes, Hotel Industry
Remains Major Consumer
Travel Expenditure in the US by Source (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Travel Expenses for Auto, Food & Beverage,
Lodging, Recreation, Retail, and Transportation
Laundry Machinery with Reduced Water Usage and Energy
Efficiency Features Gain Traction
Rising Utility Costs Drive Operators toward New Energy-
Efficient Models
Combination Washer and Dryer Equipment Gain Traction
Rising Demand for Washer-Extractors
Installed Base of Washer-Extractors (in %) in the US On-Premise
Laundry Market by Consumer Category (2019)
Commercial Laundry Services: Market Structure
US Commercial Laundry Services Market Revenues (in %) by Vendor
Type (2019)
Uptrend in Self-Service Laundromats Vertical Bodes Well
Key Services Offered by Laundromats
US Laundromat Market Revenues (in %) by Service Type for the
Years 2019
Key Geographic Markets for Laundromats
Key End-use Markets for Laundromats
US Laundromat Market Revenues (in %) by Consumer Type for the
Year 2019
Laundromat Operators Offer Value Added Services to Boost
Consumption
Challenges Ahead for Laundromat Industry
US Laundromat Industry Characterized by High Fragmentation,
Intense Competition
Leading Vendors in the US Laundromat Market: 2019
Rising Competition Poses Strong Challenge to Self-service
Laundromat Operators
Vended Multi-Housing Laundries Find New Customers in Homeowners
Immense Potential in Commercial Dry Cleaning Market
Phase Out of Perc-based Dry Cleaning Machinery
Commercial Laundry Machinery Market: Competitive Landscape
Market Facts & Figures
US Laundry Machinery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery
by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and
Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery
by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial
Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Increasing Working Women Drives the Laundry Services Market
Market Analytics
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial
Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
China: A Market Laden with Opportunities
Demand for Eco-Friendly Dry-Cleaners on the Rise
Market Analytics
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial
Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: China Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Largest Regional Market
Coin Laundries, the Laundromats, Make Big Gains
Eastern Europe: Presenting Diverse Trends
Competition and Overcapacity: Major Concerns
Electrical Dryers Dominate the Dryers Market
European Dryers Market by Technology Type (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electric Dryers, Gas Dryers, and
Others
Competition
Market Analytics
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial
Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial
Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: France Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial
Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial
Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery
by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and
Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery
by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
OVERVIEW OF SELECT MARKETS
Russia: Laundry and Dry Cleaning Services Continue to Grow
Growth Drivers
Market Challenges
Hungary
Poland
Market Analytics
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers,
Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry
Cleaning Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry
Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
OVERVIEW OF SELECT MARKETS
INDIA
Hygiene and Automation Propel Commercial Laundry Business in India
Dry-Cleaning Market Scenario
Malaysia
Laundry Equipment Market: Overview & Outlook
Regulatory Landscape
Government Policies and Regulations
Safety and Health Related Regulations
The Franchise Act 1998
Key Challenges
Alternative Products or Services
Heavy Dependence on Imported Machinery
Market Analytics
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial
Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry
Cleaning Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Egypt: A Major Market
Competition
Market Analytics
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers,
Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry
Cleaning Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry
Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 109
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374940/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: