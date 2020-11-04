New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374940/?utm_source=GNW

Government initiatives are turning Asian countries into hot tourist destinations. For instance in India, the country`s inherently rich cultural and historical heritage, ecological variety, and places of scenic beauty are being developed to encourage both domestic and outbound tourism. A strong lodging services and travel accommodation market in turn leads to increased use of commercial laundry services. Laundry needs of the hospitality industry are huge. Bedding, bath towels and table linens are required to be kept clean and fresh at all times. Increased frequency of guest visits/guest footfalls means more dirty linen to wash and requires on-demand scalability of laundry operations. The importance of clean and quality linen in the hotel industry cannot be undermined. Good quality towels and bed linen plays over a 90% role in influencing the satisfaction and overall experience of hotel guests. Stained or poor quality bed linen increases the risk of losing repeat customers by over 95%, drastically reducing the likelihood of customers booking a room with the hotel in the future.



However, maintaining in-house laundry care operations is expensive, given the rising cost of labor. Economically unsustainable wage growth is quickly becoming a threat to competitiveness of the hotel industry. This high cost of labor is resulting in the switch from internal operations to outsourced services. Over 65% to 70% of hotels are outsourcing washing of their bed linen and towels to a laundry service provider. The scenario provides the perfect platform for increased installation of commercial laundry machines by service providers to meet the growing demand for, and increase in laundry care contracts. Few of the noteworthy trends in the market include growing focus on environmental health and the ensuing rise in interest in energy-efficient, eco-friendly water-saving machines; increased spending by hotels on amenities like cleaning and housekeeping services; technology improvements such as washer-extractors with high g-force extraction and tumbler-dryers with over-dry prevention; demand for machines with temperature and moisture control sensors that prevent damage to delicate fabric and ensure safe laundering of clothes; development of laundry machines capable of heating water to a temperature as high as 190 degrees to eliminate bacteria and dust mites from laundry in response to deep cleaning needs. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 64.8% of the market. The launch of new laundry equipment with innovative features such as enhanced water conservation, energy efficiency, speed, compactness and automated-operation capabilities will encourage replacement demand growth in the developed markets. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period supported by under-penetration of laundry services and untapped opportunity for growth against the backdrop of the expanding base of upwardly mobile middle class population and their increasing aspirational spending guided by changing perceptions of comfort, convenience and wellness. Other major factors driving growth in the country include rapid urbanization; development of Chinese tourism, rise of medical tourism; and increased establishment of commercial laundry facilities.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Commercial Laundry Machinery

Commercial Laundry Machinery: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Factors Affecting Consumer Purchases

While Developed Regions Remain Dominant Consumers, Developing

Regions Extend Robust Growth Opportunities

World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe,

and Japan

Segmental Analysis

Washing Machines: Largest Product Segment

Top-Loading Washers Vs. Front-Loading Washers

Top-Loading Washers: Overview, Advantages and Limitations

Front-Loading Washers: Overview, Advantages and Limitations

Washer-Extractors, the High-Capacity Washing Machines, Emerge

in the Market

Commercial Dryers Segment Continues to Make Gains

Dry Cleaning Equipment Segment Exhibits Fast Paced Growth

Role & Importance of Commercial Laundry Presses Remains Intact

Market for Presses & Finishing Equipment: Characterized by

Regional Variations

Commercial Wet Ironing Machines: An Overview

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Leading Players in the World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market

Vendors Emphasize Service Vertical to Maintain Client Base

Global Competitor Market Shares

Commercial Laundry Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC (USA)

BÖWE Textile Cleaning GmbH (Germany)

CMV Sharper Finish, Inc. (USA)

Dexter Apache Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Dexter Laundry (USA)

EDRO Corporation (USA)

Electrolux Professional AB (Sweden)

Forenta LP (USA)

Girbau S.A. (Spain)

Hoffman/New Yorker, Inc. (USA)

IFB Appliances (India)

JLA Limited (UK)

Kannegiesser E-Tech, Inc. (USA)

Kenmore (USA)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Miele Inc. (USA)

Pellerin Milnor Corporation (USA)

Qualitex Company (USA)

Shanghai Sailstar Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Unipress Corporation (USA)

Whirlpool Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Hotels: Major Consumers of Commercial Laundry Machinery

On-Premise Laundry for Hotel Industry: Percentage Breakdown of

Operating Cost by Cost Component

Booming Lodging Services & Travel Accommodation Market Leads to

Increased Use of Commercial Laundry Machinery in Hotels

Global Travel Accommodation Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026

International Tourist Arrivals by Geographic Region (2018):

Breakdown of Number of Arrivals (in Millions) for Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Americas, Africa, and the Middle East

Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International Tourism

Receipts (in US$ Billions) for the Year 2018

Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International Tourist

Arrivals (in Millions) for the Year 2018

International Tourist Arrivals by Purpose of Journey (2018):

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists for

Holidays, Leisure & Recreation, Business & Professional, and

Others

Healthcare Sector Emerges as New Growth Vertical

Widening Opportunities Beyond Hotels and Hospitals Enthuse

Commercial Laundry Machinery Market

Industrial Entities & Fire Stations Prioritize Commercial

Laundry Machinery for Clean PPE

Sustained Demand from Prisons & Correctional Facilities Segment

Linen Rental Businesses: Niche Segment

Waterparks Rely on On-Premise Units to Handle High-Volume

Laundry Needs

Athletic Facilities, Gyms and Sports Organizations

Salons and Spas

Rising Demand for Laundromat Services Augments Market Prospects

Growing Importance of Multi-Housing Laundries Augurs Well

Robust Demand for Dry Cleaning Services Enhances Overall Demand

Amid Regulatory Curbs on PERC Usage, PERC Alternatives

Proliferate Dry Cleaning Domain

Select Alternatives to PERC and TCE that Perform Effectively in

Textile Cleaning

A Note on Anti-PERC Regulations

Technology Innovations & Advancements Sustain Momentum in

Commercial Laundry Machinery Market

Latest Models Emphasize Automation, IoT and Wireless

Connectivity Needs of Clients

New Textile Materials Necessitate Amendments to Laundry Technology

A Look Into Select Advanced Capabilities of Commercial Laundry

Machines

A Review of Select Recently Launched Commercial Laundry Solutions

High Speed Laundry Machines with Shortened Cycle Time Come to

the Fore

Fast Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient, Green Laundry

Technologies

Low Water Consuming Laundry Machines Make a Cut

Polymer Bead Cleaning: The New High-Tech Water Saving Laundry

Technology

Replacement Demand Supplements Overall Sales Volume

Life Span of Select Commercial Laundry Machinery

Impact of Regulations and Legislations on Commercial Laundry

Machinery Business



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 109

