Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fatty Acid Ester Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fatty acid ester market is expected to record a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. One of the main factors driving the market is the rising demand for personal care products in major economies of the world. However, high manufacturing cost due to volatile raw material market is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand for the Fatty Acid Ester Market from Personal Care Products
Fatty acid esters are among the most used ingredients in personal care and home care formulations. They are used in a variety of products, such as shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, antiperspirant, and lipsticks, as emollients and thickeners, owing to their amphipathic and non-ionic surfactant nature.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for fatty acid esters during the forecast period. Personal care products and detergents in major economies, such as China, India, and Japan, are estimated to boost the market studied during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The fatty acid ester market is partially fragmented in nature with only a few major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies are KLK OLEO, P&G Chemicals, Croda International PLC, Stepan, and Wilmar International Ltd.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Demand for the Personal Care Market in the Asia-Pacific Region
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Raw Material Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Fatty Acid Methyl Esters
5.1.2 Polyol Esters
5.1.3 Sorbiton Esters
5.1.4 Sucrose Esters
5.1.5 Other Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Synthetic Lubricant
5.2.2 Pharmaceuticals
5.2.3 Personal Care Products
5.2.4 Food
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 KLK OLEO
6.4.2 AkzoNobel NV
6.4.3 Wilmar International Ltd
6.4.4 Evonik Industries
6.4.5 P&G Chemicals
6.4.6 Gattefoss
6.4.7 INOLEX Inc.
6.4.8 Stepan
6.4.9 Cargill
6.4.10 A&A Fratelli Parodi SpA
6.4.11 CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG
6.4.12 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
6.4.13 SASOL
6.4.14 Croda International PLC
6.4.15 Shell chemicals
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 The Use of Fatty Acid Esters in the Manufacturing Process of Biodiesel
7.2 Other Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5zd14
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: