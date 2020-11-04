BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per GME’s study on medical devices used for pumping breast milk, the Global Wearable Breast Pumps Market is expected to grow at 8.2% CAGR. A breast pump is a medical/ clinical gadget used to remove milk from lactating mothers when they are not manually feeding their babies. The major market drivers for this innovative product are the increasing population in the Asia-Pacific region, rising preference for wearable devices for working women, increasing awareness on point of care and latest medical technologies at users comfort level, and expansion of healthcare start-up firms across North America and Europe offering smart medical devices.
Key Market Insights:
Willow, Chiaro Technology Ltd and Elvie, Philips, Baby Buddha, Freemie, Medela, Ameda, Inc., Spectra Baby USA, BelleMa Co., Motif Medical, iAPOY, Haakaa, BellaBaby, Evenflo Feeding, Inc., and Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. among others are the prime players in this market.
