7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Planting and Fertilizing Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 219-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AGCO Corp.

Buhler Industries, Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company (John Deere)

Great Plains AG

Iseki & Co., Ltd.

Kasco Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Kubota Corporation

Kuhn Group

Kverneland Group







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 123

