Heidelberg, Germany, November 4, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that the company’s management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of November:

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference (November 17-19, 2020)

Presentation date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Presentation time: 12:20 p.m. GMT (7:20 a.m. EST)

SVB Leerink Oncology 1x1 Day (November 19, 2020)

Affimed will host meetings with investors at the conference

A live webcast of the Jefferies Healthcare Conference presentation will be accessible on Affimed’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/ . A replay of the call will be archived on Affimed’s website for 30 days after the call.

For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Affimed management, please contact your conference representative or Alex Fudukidis via email at a.fudukidis@affimed.com or phone at +1 (917) 436-8102.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. The company is currently enrolling patients into a registration-directed study of AFM13 for CD30-positive relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma and into a Phase 1/2a dose escalation/expansion study of AFM24 for the treatment of advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com .

Affimed Investor Contact

Alexander Fudukidis