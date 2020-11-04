LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced it will manage parts distribution for the Bowers & Wilkins line of high-end audio products.



Under an agreement with Bowers & Wilkins, Encompass will handle all aspects of the manufacturer’s parts supply chain from planning and procurement to order fulfillment and returns. The deal covers both warranty and non-warranty parts and accessories for Bowers & Wilkins’ full line of high-performing home and car audio systems and headphones.

Encompass Senior Vice President of Business Development Joe Hurley said the addition of Bowers & Wilkins is an ideal fit for Encompass, which has nearly 70 years of electronics parts experience.

“We have a long history in the Consumer Electronics parts industry and support many other top manufacturers,” said Hurley. “With extensive best practices and expertise in this product vertical, we can offer turnkey, more cost-efficient parts supply chain management service. Our goal is to free up time and resources for Bowers & Wilkins, enabling them to focus on what they do best: designing top-flight audio systems and accessories.”

Encompass will support the Bowers & Wilkins service network and end users in the U.S. through distribution facilities in Georgia, Nevada, Florida and New York and will leverage in-country partnerships to serve Canadian customers. Parts can be conveniently ordered online through the company’s ecommerce website encompass.com.

“Bowers & Wilkins clearly values superior customer service and is committed to delivering complete support for their products beyond the sale,” said Hurley. “The Encompass team is well-prepared to provide a quality aftersales experience for their customer base to help further reinforce loyalty to the Bowers & Wilkins brand.”

About Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins has an unrelenting dedication to audio excellence, delivering breath-taking performance with accuracy and clarity of sound that brings the listener closer to the original recording. We call this True Sound.

Our award-winning headphones, loudspeakers and wireless audio systems combine engineering innovation and harmonious design that delight music lovers around the world. At the forefront of high-performance audio technology for more than 50 years, Bowers & Wilkins has earned countless awards and accolades from some of the most influential and important publications, musicians, recording studios, and music labels including Abbey Road Studios, Skywalker Studios, BMI, and Hollywood Records. Our valued relationships with BMW, McLaren Automotive, Maserati and Volvo Cars, has allowed us to push the boundaries of premium in-car audio systems. We have also delivered award-winning sound performance with Philips TV in their range of OLED+ televisions.

Design excellence and technological innovation run deep in our lifeblood. The research and development laboratory that John Bowers founded in Steyning in 1976 was the first of its kind, hiring only the most talented and inquisitive of engineers in a quest to discover the secrets of acoustic behaviour. Many of the advances made by our engineers – such as the pioneering use of materials like Continuum™ and Diamond – have not only influenced the way we make our speakers, but how all loudspeakers are made.

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Kristin Hurst

Director of Marketing & Communications

Ph: 954.474.0325

khurst@encompass.com