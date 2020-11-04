New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urinary Catheters Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982540/?utm_source=GNW





The market is growing due to the increasing elderly population, which increases urinary incontinence, retention, and other bladder disorders worldwide. Catheters are extensively used during emergency healthcare services to treat accident and trauma cases. They are required for severe accident patients as they cannot move and require medical assistance to carry their daily activities. Also, the treatment of road accidents and burn cases in emergency departments or ICUs requires catheters to avoid leakage and help the patients in urine discharge.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the urinary catheters market during the forecast period:

• Improved Catheter Design and Use of Biocompatible Material

• High Growth Potential of Condom/Male External Catheters

• Growing Demand for Self-Catherization using Intermittent Urinary Catheters



The study considers the present scenario of the urinary catheters market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, gender, end-user, application, coating, geography. Intermittent catheters are witnessing increasing popularity as they are less prone to acquire CAUTI, hence expected to grow during the forecast period. These devices offer ease of handling and are low cost than other products. North America dominated the segment due to significant investment in R&D and advanced product launches and development. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the most attractive market during the forecast period due to the rise in healthcare expenditures and the rapid prevalence of urological diseases.



The male segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of urinary disease and BPH in the male patient population. The female elderly patient population with severe conditions due to menopause and other hormonal changes results in losing pelvic muscles, thereby causing urine leakage. To avoid this, there is an increasing demand for urinary catheters among female patients. The advent of external female catheters is expected to boost the market demand in upcoming years.



In 2019, the urinary incontinence segment accounted for 45% of the market share, dominating the market. The incidence of kidney stones is globally increasing, with an estimated prevalence ranging up to 15%. During a lifetime, approximately 7% of women and 13% of men are likely to develop kidney stones, which usually leads to the urinary tract’s blockade, thereby boosting the application of catheters.



Hospitals are the major revenue contributors to the global urinary catheters market share. The increasing patient population prefers hospitals for the primary treatment of urinary inconsistence. Also, patients suffering from BPH are unaware of urethra conditions, hence due to the LUTS symptoms, they tend to rush to hospitals.



The coated segment accounted for a share of 68% in 2019. The growth can be attributed to the increasing preference for coated catheters as they provide lubrication and reduce pain. These devices are safe from infections, thereby increasing the adoption. The introduction of hydrogels is gaining traction in the market.



Segmentation by Product

• Intermittent

• Indwelling

• External

Segmentation by End-user

• Hospitals

• Long-term Care Facilities

• Home Healthcare Settings

• Others

Segmentation by Gender

• Male

• Female

Segmentation by Application

• Urinary Incontinence

• Urinary Blockage

• Spiral Cord Injury

• Others

Segmentation by Coating

• Coated

• Uncoated



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

North America occupied most of the global urinary catheters market share in 2019, and the region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. It is witnessing significant new product approvals from key market players. Vendors offer advanced devices that are safe, durable, and have a low propensity for CAUTI, thereby boosting the urinary catheter market growth.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global urinary catheters market share is characterized by global, regional, and local vendors, offering a wide range of products. Large corporations dominate the market. However, regional and local vendors pose intense competition to key vendors as they are offering products at competitive prices. Coloplast, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Cardinal Health, Hollister Incorporated, and Teleflex Incorporated are identified as the market’s key players. These companies have a wide geographical reach, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities.



Prominent Vendors

• Coloplast

• Braun Melsungen

• BD

• Cardinal Health

• Hollister

• Teleflex



Other Prominent Vendors

• Adapta Medical

• Amecath Medical Technologies

• ASID BONZ

• Bactiguard

• ConvaTec

• Cook Medical

• Cure Medical

• Degania Silicone

• Dynarex

• Hunter Urology

• Medical Technologies of Georgia

• Ningbo Greetmed Medical Instruments

• Pennine Healthcare

• pfm medical

• Romsons

• Tenko Group

• TROGE MEDICAL

• UROMED Kurt Drews

• UROTECH

• Van Oostveen Medical



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the market size and CAGR of the urinary catheter market during the forecast period?

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the male urinary catheter market?

3. Which product/end-user/application is generating largest revenues in the urinary catheter market?

4. What are the factors driving the growth of Asia Pacific Urinary catheter market?

5. Who are the leading manufacturers of urinary catheters and what are their market shares?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982540/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001