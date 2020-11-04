Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Processing Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global plastic processing machinery market is currently experiencing a healthy growth. Plastic processing machinery refers to the equipment used for converting various types of plastics into semi-finished plastic products. Some of the commonly used plastic processing machines include plastic injection, extrusion, blow molding, vacuum forming and rotational molding. They are used for producing simple to intricate designs while giving a desired shape and size to the plastic by using a rigid mold or frame. They are also used for the production of high-strength, low-weight, fuel-efficient and durable plastic components across various industries, including construction, automotive, packaging, electronics & electrical and agriculture.
The increasing production of consumer goods and electronics, along with rapid industrialization across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as 3D printing and automated plastic processing machines, are providing a boost to the market growth. These machines are capable of manufacturing personalized products on a large scale with enhanced flexibility and precision. Widespread utilization of plastic for the manufacturing of food and beverage packaging solutions is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Various ready-to-eat foods and beverages are packed in attractive plastic containers for longer shelf-life and convenient storage. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting domestic plastic industries, especially in the developing nations, along with the adoption of plastic recycling machinery, are projected to drive the market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.
Breakup by Product Type:
Breakup by Plastic Type:
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Breakup by Region:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arburg GmbH, Cosmos Machinery, Haitian Plastics Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Husky Injection Molding Systems, Japan Steel Works Ltd., Milacron Holdings Corporation, Niigata Machine Techno Company Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Blow Molding Machinery
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Compression Molding Machinery
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Extrusion Molding Machinery
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Injection Molding Machinery
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Rotational Molding Machinery
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Plastic Type
7.1 Polypropylene (PP)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Polyethylene (PE)
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Polyurethane (PUR)
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Polystyrene (PS)
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
8.1 Packaging Industry
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Construction Industry
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Automotive Industry
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Electronic and Electrical Industry
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Agriculture Industry
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Arburg GmbH
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Cosmos Machinery
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 Haitian Plastics Machinery Group Co., Ltd.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Husky Injection Molding Systems
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Japan Steel Works Ltd.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Milacron Holdings Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Niigata Machine Techno Company Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Sumitomo Heavy Industries
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
