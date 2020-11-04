Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive electric fuel pumps market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. An automotive electric fuel pump refers to the device that is used to pump gasoline or fuel from the gas tank to the injectors in the engine. The pump generates positive electrical pressure in the fuel lines that drive the fuel to the internal combustion engine. It is usually installed in passenger cars, along with light and heavy commercial vehicles, and is configured to send signals to the engine regarding the required quantity of fuel in the tank. In comparison to the traditionally used mechanical pumps, it offers longer service life, minimal noise generation, improved fuel supply and higher interference suppression.
Significant growth in the automotive industry, along with the rising demand for passenger vehicles, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. There is a widespread product adoption across the globe as these pumps can deliver an adequate amount of fuel and maintain optimal pressure between the carburetor and pump while preventing overheating and vapor lock in the engine. Furthermore, the integration of multi-port fuel injection system in modern automobiles is also providing a boost to the market growth.
This system aids in improving the power output, enhancing vehicle performance and fuel-efficiency and maintaining the precise flow of the fuel. Various product innovations, such as the development of lightweight and cost-effective product variants, have also resulted in the growing product demand across the globe. Other factors, including the increasing demand for high-speed fuel injectors in sports and luxury cars, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of 5% during 2020-2025.
Breakup by Motor Type:
Breakup by Technology:
Breakup by Pump Type:
Breakup by Application
Breakup by Region:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ACDelco, Aisan Industry Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Daewha Fuel Pump Ind., Ltd, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, General, Motors Company, Pricol Limited, Robert Bosch, Visteon Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Motor Type
6.1 Brushed DC Motor
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Brushless DC Motor
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Turbine Style
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Sliding Vane
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Roller Vane
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Pump Type
8.1 Low Pressure Electric Fuel Pump
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Inline Electric Fuel Pump
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Passenger Cars
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 LCVs
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 HCVs
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 ACDelco
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Aisan Industry Co. Ltd.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Continental AG
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Daewha Fuel Pump Ind. Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Delphi Automotive PLC
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Denso Corporation
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Federal-Mogul Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 General Motors Company
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Pricol Limited
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Robert Bosch
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Visteon Corporation
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
