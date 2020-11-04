New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nurse Call Systems Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982537/?utm_source=GNW





The global nurse call systems market will grow at an absolute growth of over 91% during the forecast period. The market is growing due to the increasing elderly population, which increases the risk of chronic respiratory diseases, hypertension, CVD, diabetes, and other diseases. This patient population requires assistance to perform daily activities that have increased the demand for nurse call systems in several healthcare facilities. A nurse calling system ensures the guarantee of services to patients in the ward. Besides, wireless and wired models offer ease product installation in hospitals, prophesized to influence growth. The increasing demand for integrated and diversified platforms with a growing preference for mobility equipment is likely to drive the demand for nurse call systems.



The COVID pandemic has disrupted the healthcare sector globally, with hospitals being overwhelmed due to the increasing influx of patients. Temporary hospitals are set up to deal with increasing disease incidence. However, they lack the basic infrastructure required for facilitating communication between nurses and patients. The increasing need for remote care and the rising influx of COVID-19 have resulted in expanding healthcare infrastructure the demand for better communication systems. Consequently, this market segment is expected to witness significant growth and high adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the nurse call systems market during the forecast period:

• Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic

• Wireless Nurse Call Systems

• Increasing Demand from LMICS

• Advances in Technology



The study considers the present scenario of the nurse call systems market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Nurse Call Systems Market Segmentation

The global nurse call systems market research report includes a detailed segmentation by Product, Applications, Technology, End-user, Geography. The global internet protocol (IP)-based systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% in 2019–2025. As IP-based devices offer a slew of benefits, including scalability, convenience, fault tolerance, and archiving, the demand is increasing. Moreover, with the rise in home healthcare and nursing home facilities, major industry players are focusing on the need for better patient response time, along with eliminating nurse fatigue, which has increased the usage. To differentiate their products, vendors incorporate newer technologies, which is likely to increase the market share.



The alarms & communication segment is likely to grow at a significant rate of over 11% during the period 2019–2025. According to the WHO, over 962 million people aged 60 and above in 2017 worldwide, and the number will reach over 2,080 million in 2050. Hence, the growth in the elderly population has increased hospital admission to treat the population, which is increasing the demand for nurse call systems as this population requires these systems to inform healthcare providers. As the prevalence of chronic diseases in the adult population is growing, there is an increasing usage of nurse call devices to treat patients. The availability of advanced nurse call devices enables the safest, most secure environment possible while simultaneously promoting the patient’s dignity and the quality of life, boosting the nurse call systems market.



In 2019, the wired communication equipment segment dominated the market. Industry players are offering integrated solutions, wherein the data saved on the monitor screen is a summation of the readings from different systems. Hospitals are expanding their facilities to provide real-time information by incorporating technology-updated systems. Wired systems are the traditional used in several healthcare facilities to inform nurses and other care providers about the patient’s requirement. Moreover, in emerging countries and LMICs, there is increasing usage of wired nurse call devices in healthcare facilities, which is boosting the market growth.



In 2019, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the nurse call systems market, which can be attributed to optimal patient safety and increased productivity of caregivers. The growth of hospitals and ambulatory care setting segments can further be attributed to streamlined communication between patients and clinicians, enhanced patient satisfaction, improved quality of care, and increased productivity of caregivers. Long-term care facilities are expected to grow at a faster growth rate due to the rise in the elderly population. These assisted living facilities are anticipated to be the fastest developing segment during the forecast period owing to the increase in the number of senior care services and growth in nursing homes.



By Product Type

• Internal Protocol-based

• Basic Button-based

• Intercom

• Mobile

By Application

• Alarms & Communications

• Workflow Optimization

• Wanderer Control

• Fall Detection & Prevention

By Technology

• Wired

• Wireless

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Long-term Care Facilities

• Ambulatory Care Settings



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

Owing to several regulatory reforms, changes in reimbursement coverage, and funds received to update hospitals with technology-driven nurse call devices. North America was the largest market in 2019. US healthcare providers are facing a shortage of registered nurses. It is estimated that around 55% of nurses would retire between 2011 and 2020. For better patient care, hospitals are increasing healthcare expenditure to modernize existing technology and infrastructure.



By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o UAE

o South Africa



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global nurse call systems market is characterized by the presence of several international and regional manufacturers. The market potential is driving numerous players to expand their market share through acquisitions. Larger players tend to acquire sections suitable for their product portfolio. Hill-Rom, Ascom, Cornell Communications, Azure Healthcare, & AMETEK are major vendors offering the products in the global market. All these companies have a significant presence in prominent geographical regions such as North America, APAC, and Europe. However, there are many local vendors providing products with similar specifications at lower prices, which has resulted in a price war among vendors.



Prominent Vendors

• Hill-Rom

• Ascom

• Cornell Communications

• Azure Healthcare

• AMETEK



Other Prominent Vendors

• SchrackSeconet

• Intercall Systems

• IgeaCare

• Alpha Communications

• Wireless NurseCall Systems

• STANLEY Healthcare’s

• West-Com Nurse Call Systems

• Critical Alert

• BEC Integrated Solutions

• Fujian Huanyutong Technology

• Vigil Health Solutions

• Koninklijke Philips



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the nurse call systems market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the nurse call systems market share?

3. What is the growth of Asia Pacific nurse call systems market share during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the nurse call systems market?

5. How is the COVID-19 impacting the growth of nurse call systems market share?

