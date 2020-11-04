According Paul Lenti, from the Berkeley Art Museum’s Film Program, the Condor was an ordinary man and a banal asthmatic. In this chilling yet dispassionate account of political murder as everyday happenstance-cold, efficient and ruthless-death is an unannounced visit from Leon Maria Lozano, a petit bourgeois and virtually anonymous family man of strong religious convictions.

According Paul Lenti, from the Berkeley Art Museum’s Film Program, the Condor was an ordinary man and a banal asthmatic. In this chilling yet dispassionate account of political murder as everyday happenstance-cold, efficient and ruthless-death is an unannounced visit from Leon Maria Lozano, a petit bourgeois and virtually anonymous family man of strong religious convictions.

Cóndores no entierran todos los días (A man of principles) is a 90 minutes, Color, 35mm film directed by Francisco Norden. Written by Norden, Dunav Kuzmanich, Antonio Montaña, Carlos José Reyes, based on the novel by Gustavo Alvarez Gardezabal. Photographed by Carlos Suárez. With Frank Ramírez, Isabela Corona, Santiago García, and Victor H. Morant.

Cóndores no entierran todos los días (A man of principles) is a 90 minutes, Color, 35mm film directed by Francisco Norden. Written by Norden, Dunav Kuzmanich, Antonio Montaña, Carlos José Reyes, based on the novel by Gustavo Alvarez Gardezabal. Photographed by Carlos Suárez. With Frank Ramírez, Isabela Corona, Santiago García, and Victor H. Morant.

West Palm Beach, Florida, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Clásico, the Spanish-language channel comprised of digitally re-mastered classics and award-winning movies from the Golden Age of Mexican and Latin American cinema from the 1930s through the 1980s, presents the 1984 Colombian political action film Cóndores no entierran todos los días (A man of principles).

Cóndores no entierran todos los días (A man of principles) is a 90 minutes, Color, 35mm film directed by Francisco Norden. Written by Norden, Dunav Kuzmanich, Antonio Montaña, Carlos José Reyes, based on the novel by Gustavo Alvarez Gardezabal. Photographed by Carlos Suárez. With Frank Ramírez, Isabela Corona, Santiago García, and Victor H. Morant.

On April 9, 1948, Jorge Eliecer Gaitan, a popular political leader, was killed and Colombia entered a murderous period of violence equivalent to an undeclared civil war in which two hundred thousand people died. Many were executed by "pajaros" (birds of prey), of whom the most notorious and feared was "the Condor."

According Paul Lenti, from the Berkeley Art Museum’s Film Program, the Condor was an ordinary man and a banal asthmatic. In this chilling yet dispassionate account of political murder as everyday happenstance-cold, efficient and ruthless-death is an unannounced visit from Leon Maria Lozano, a petit bourgeois and virtually anonymous family man of strong religious convictions.

Cóndores no entierran todos los días (A man of principles) is also a portrait of a town, standing for the nation, which is gripped by homicidal maniacs, and where every second neighbor, whether a liberal or a conservative, is likely to be a victim, as stated by Paul Lenti from the University of California’s Colombian Cinema film programs, directed by Victor Gaviria.

Ultra Clásico is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty Cable, and Verizon FiOS.

For more information on Ultra Clásico’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit olympusat/networks and Ultra Clásico Blog

Attachments

Jesús Piñango Ultra Clásico 5612495228 jesus@olympusat.com