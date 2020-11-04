Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dementia with Diabetes - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Dementia with Diabetes - Pipeline Insight, 2020," report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in the Dementia with Diabetes pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Dementia with Diabetes: Overview



Diabetes can cause several complications, such as damage to blood vessels. Diabetes is considered a risk factor for vascular dementia. This type of dementia occurs due to brain damage that is often caused by reduced or blocked blood flow to brain. Many people with diabetes have brain changes that are hallmarks of both Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia. Some researchers think that each condition fuels the damage caused by the other.



There's a lot of research suggesting a connection between diabetes and Alzheimer's-though those connections aren't yet fully understood. Not all studies confirm the connection, but many do suggest that people with diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes, are at higher risk of eventually developing Alzheimer's dementia or other dementias. Diabetes may also increase the risk of developing mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a condition in which people experience more thinking (cognitive) and memory problems than are usually present in normal aging.



Insulin in the Brain



The sensitivity of target cells in the periphery and in the central nervous system (CNS) to insulin, a peptide hormone secreted by pancreatic ?-cells, is suppressed in type 2 diabetes. The CNS is rich with insulin receptors, most prominently in areas important for learning and memory, including the hippocampus, amygdala, parahippocampal gyrus, thalamus, and caudate-putamen.



Role of Insulin in Learning and Memory



A number of studies support insulin as an important factor in normal memory functioning. Potential mechanisms for the influence of insulin on memory include regional effects of insulin on cerebral glucose metabolism, influence on components of the long-term potentiation cascade, and modulation of acetylcholine and norepinephrine, neurotransmitters that are known to influence cognitive function.



Treatment



Currently, there are different classes of orally available pharmacological agents to treat Type II diabetes: 1) sulfonylureas, 2) meglitinides, 3) metformin (a biguanide), 4) thiazolidinediones (TZDs), 5) alpha glucosidase inhibitors, 6) dipeptidyl peptidase IV (DPP-4) inhibitors, 7) bile acid sequestrants, 8) dopamine agonists, and 9) sodium-glucose transport protein 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors. The treatment regimen for Dementia with Diabetes includes non-insulin therapy (Metformin, Thiazolidinedione, Sulfonylureas Meglitinides, Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors and Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2)), and insulin therapy.



Dementia with Diabetes Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Dementia with Diabetes report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in the different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Dementia with Diabetes Emerging Drugs



Azeliragon (TTP488): vTv Therapeutics



Azeliragon (TTP488) is developed by vTv Therapeutics which is currently in phase II/III clinical developmental trial in patients with mild- Alzheimer's disease in patients with type 2 diabetes. Azeliragon (TTP488) is an orally bioavailable small molecule that inhibits the receptor for advanced glycation endproduct (RAGE) being developed for dementia. RAGE is an immunoglobulin-like cell surface receptor that is overexpressed in brain tissues of patients with Alzheimer's disease. vTv Therapeutics has also received fast-track designation from the US FDA for Azeliragon in Alzheimer's disease.



Dementia with Diabetes: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Dementia with Diabetes drugs segregated based on the following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Dementia with Diabetes



There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the rapies for Dementia with Diabetes. The companies which have their Dementia with Diabetes drug candidates in the advanced stage, i.e. phase III and include, vTv Therapeutics etc.



Phases



This report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Mid-stage products (Phase II and Phase I/II)

Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Dementia with Diabetes pipeline report provides therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral

Intramuscular

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Proteins and Peptides

Small molecules

Hormones

Enzymes

Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Dementia with Diabetes: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Dementia with Diabetes therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Dementia with Diabetes drugs.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Dementia with Diabetes R&D. the rapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Dementia with Diabetes.

Currently, several trials with anti-diabetic drugs in the AD are underway and their results are expected in the next few years. Besides, further studies exploring the molecular mechanisms underlying the favorable effects of anti-diabetic drugs in the CNS could open new perspectives on future treatments.

Dementia with Diabetes Report Insights

Dementia with Diabetes Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Dementia with Diabetes Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions Answered



Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Dementia with Diabetes drugs?

How many Dementia with Diabetes drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Dementia with Diabetes?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Dementia with Diabetes therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Dementia with Diabetes and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

vTv Therapeutics

Key Products

Azeliragon (TTP488)

