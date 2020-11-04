LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that members of uniQure’s management team including Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of research & development, and Maria Cantor, chief communications officer, with Chiara Russo, associate director of investor relations and communications, will participate in the following upcoming conferences in November:
About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com
uniQure Contacts:
|FOR INVESTORS:
|FOR MEDIA:
|Maria E. Cantor
|Chiara Russo
|Tom Malone
|Direct: 339-970-7536
|Direct: 617-306-9137
|Direct: 339-970-7558
|m.cantor@uniQure.com
|c.russo@uniQure.com
|t.malone@uniQure.com
uniQure Inc.
Lexington, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
Logo-uniQure-MS-Word_Orange.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: