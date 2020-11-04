New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Haying Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171474/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Haying Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AGCO Corporation

Alois Pöttinger Maschinenfabrik Ges.m.b.H

Bernard Krone Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Buhler Industries Inc.

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company (John Deere)

Kubota Corp.

Kuhn Group

Kverneland Group

Vermeer Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Haying Machinery -A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

China and the US Drive the Global Haying Machinery Market

Emerging Economies Propel Market Growth

Market Drivers and Barriers in a Nutshell

Drivers

Barriers

Forage Quality: An Important Factor for Choosing Haying Equipment

Health of Livestock Determines Demand for Haying Machinery

A Focus on the Agriculture Equipment Industry

Global Competitor Market Shares

Haying Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

China -A Threat to Europe’s Domination in Agricultural

Machinery Production?

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Dairy Products Drive Haying Machinery Market

Expanding Global Population to Drive Demand Prospects for

Haying Machinery

Mechanization of Farm Practices Dictate Demand Patterns

Custom Harvesters to Drive Demand for Haying Machinery Embedded

with Fleet Management Technology

Farm Consolidation Drives Demand for Larger Equipment

Market Strong for High Capacity, Advanced Balers

Net Wrap Takes Precedence Over Twine

Precision Farming Techniques: A Business Case for Haying Machinery

Telematics - The Next Generation Revolution

Technological Innovations Drive Market Growth

New Holland Announces Enhancements for Hay & Forage Equipment

In-Cab Density Control for Roll-Belt? Series Round Balers

Heavy-Duty Pickup Components on BigBaler Series Large Square

Balers

ISOBUS-compliant Electronic Controls on MegaCutter? Mounted

Disc Mower - Conditioners

PLM? Connect Telematics System on Speedrower® Self-Propelled

Windrower

Pöttinger Introduces New Impress Round Balers with Innovative

Features

LiftUp Rotor

Bale Chamber

Key Technical Specifications and Working

AGCO Hay and Forage Offers High-Performance Systems

Kverneland Group Unveils World’s First Non-Stop Fixed Chamber

Baler Wrapper

Product Innovations in the Mowers Segment

Declining Red Meat Consumption - A Market Dampener



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 85

