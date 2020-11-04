New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Packaging Machinery Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982534/?utm_source=GNW

The global market is likely offer tremendous growth opportunities during the forecast period on account of rapid urbanization, the increasing preference among consumers for healthy and safe foods, increasing packaging goods consumption, and improving disposable income of people. The food & beverage industry dominates the market in terms of demand as well as revenue. Moreover, the increasing consumption of packaged goods and the growing demand for flexible packaging products from F&B manufacturers are propelling the growth of the market. The sustainable and vacuum packaging trend is expected to increase technological advances in the F&B segment.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the packaging machinery market during the forecast period:

• High Demand for Hygienic, Processed, and Packaged Food

• Developments in Packaging Technology

• Strong Demand for Labeling and Coding Machines



The study considers the present scenario of the packaging machinery market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Packaging Machinery Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-users, geography. Filling and dosing machines are the highest revenue generators for the packaging machinery market. Although there are few factors acting as hinderance, the demand for filling and dosing machines is growing in the future due to the strong growth drivers. As the preference among customers is shifting toward quality and relatable products, the demand for innovative labeling machines is increasing. Moreover, the market growth of labeling machines is enabled due to several FDA regulations, which demand end-user companies to appropriately label their products.



The F&B industry comprised for the highest share of the packaging machinery market and is expected to dominate the market at a rapidly pace. The increasing demand from consumers for packaged F&B items due to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes, especially in developing economies, is boosting the usage of packaging machineries. The demand and consumption of packaged foodstuffs is set to increase in emerging economies on account of the growth in the population and high per-capita consumption. These factors signify the demand for packaging machinery from the F&B industry is expected to be higher in emerging countries than developed countries. The pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to make a significant contribution to the global market. Moreover, the increase in contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical products and the introduction of several new regulatory standards on packaging are driving the segment growth.



By Product

• F&B

• Pharmaceuticals

• Household

• Industrial, and Agricultural Chemicals

• Personal Care, Toiletries, and Cosmetics

• Others



By End-user

• Filling & Dosing Machinery

• Labeling & Coding Machinery

• Bottling Machinery

• Form -Fill -Seal (FFS) Machinery

• Cartoning Machinery

• Palletizing Machinery

• Wrapping & Bundling Machinery

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The growth potential of the packaging machinery market lies in emerging economies such as APAC and MEA. In countries such as India and Mexico, the potential for growth is extremely high. It has been estimated that the market in India will witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of over 7%. South Korea, Australia, and Japan are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019–2025. The growing economy, improving middle-class incomes, and rising standards of people are changing customer behavior and preferences. Therefore, the demand for packaged goods is continuously increasing globally. This, in turn, is fueling the growth of market globally and it has been estimated that the global market will further accelerate growth with a CAGR of 4.66%.



By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Egypt



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

CKD Corporation, Coesia, GEA Group, Krones, and Salzgitter are the major vendors in the market. Packaging machinery manufacturers have established significant global reach and are still focusing on business expansions. Most vendors aim to expand their business in emerging countries such as APAC owing to the high potential of growth in demand. Vendors are focusing on adopting innovative technologies to promote their growth. Companies are strategizing to focus on the development of machines, which can support new packaging formats. In order to keep up with innovation and technological advancements, vendors are investing in R&D activities. In terms of business growth, vendors are focused on both organic as well as aggressive inorganic growth. Several companies are carrying out acquisitions and mergers to expand their business in domestic market as well as globally. The increasing demand from F&B end-user industries is the major cause for revenue growth in several packaging machinery manufacturers. With the increasing adaption of innovation, automation, and technology, the market is expected to be highly competitive.



Prominent Vendors

• CKD Corporation

• Coesia

• GEA Group

• Krones

• Salzgitter

• Tetra Laval Group



Other Prominent Vendors

• Aetna Group

• Barry-Wehmiller Companies

• Belco Packaging System

• Duravant

• Fuji Machinery

• Lantech

• Norden Machinery

• Syntegon Technology

• The Adelphi Group of Companies



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the packaging machinery market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the packaging machinery market share?

3. What is the growth of APAC packaging machinery market share during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the market?

