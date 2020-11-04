



Bilia AB (publ) (“Bilia”) announced on 24 September 2020 the issue of an unsecured bond loan of SEK 500 M under the framework amount of SEK 1,500 M (the “Bond”). The bond loan has a tenor of five years and a variable interest rate of three-months STIBOR + 170 bps with final maturity in October 2025.



In accordance with the terms of the Bond it is to be listed for trading on the market for corporate bonds at Nasdaq Stockholm. Bilia has applied for admission to trading and listing of the Bond at Nasdaq Stockholm. The first day of trading of the Bond on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be on 6 November 2020.

Bilia has in relation thereto prepared a prospectus which today has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The prospectus will be available at Bilia’s website (www.bilia.com) and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se).

