The use of natural ingredients based products beauty has been outperforming conventional beauty products in the last few years. Facial care products that feature natural claims are the highest selling in the global face mask market. The increasing recommendation by professionals to use organic products is driving the growth of the facial mask market. Moreover, improving lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes in the APAC region are expected to drive market growth. There has been a growing trend among consumers toward natural facial care products. As consumers opt for synthetic free beauty care products, companies are focusing on naturally-derived, sustainable alternatives without impacting on the sensory experience. One of the major reasons behind the use of organic cosmetic products is allergies caused by chemical-based cosmetic products. Besides, the awareness of hazards caused by synthetic chemicals has propelled people to shift towards natural products.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the facial mask market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Demand for Organic Products

• Rising Personalization of Facial Masks

• Product Innovation in Skin Care

• Growth in Beauty Incubators and Technological Acquisitions



The study considers the present scenario of the facial mask market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Facial Mask Market Segmentation

The global facial mask market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, application, distribution, geography. The sheet facial mask segment has witnessed a steady growth in the developing economies in the last few years. This factor has resulted in the increasing purchasing power of consumers, thereby boosting the purchase of sheet face mask. The rapid growth can also be attributed to the increasing disposable income among consumers, which is driving the utilization of beauty and personal care products in the global facial market. The cream mask segment is gaining pace, and businesses have started understanding the benefit of analytics in the existing highly dynamic business environment. With the increase in the volume of business data and the shift from traditional data analysis platforms to self-service business analytics, the segment is likely to observe growth.



Hydrated and well-moisturized masks segment is expected to witness high growth in APAC on account of high pollution rates and stressful lifestyles. Hence, consumers are constantly looking for products that focus on blemish/acne-prone skin, blackheads, dark circles, and sensitive skin. In Southeast Asia, Thailand is a major beauty facial mask market followed by Indonesia and the Philippines. The regions are witnessing consistent growth in the facial care market share.



Companies use different types of distribution channels, which include supermarkets, pharmacies, drug stores etc. Channels chosen for the distribution of the product are selected by manufacturing companies. Therefore, for face care products, consumers prefer to seek advice from qualified personnel that helps to review the product quality. The distribution for cosmetic products can take place via two methods - online and retail.



Segmentation by Product Type

• Clay

• Sheet

• Peel Off

• Thermal

• Cream

• Warm Oil

• Others

Segmentation by Distribution

• Retail

• Online Stores

Segmentation by Application

• Acne/Blemishes

• Hydration & Relaxation

• Brightening

• Anti-aging

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading three facial mask market in the Asia Pacific. Besides, the rise in male grooming products is driving growth. A high percentage of men in Asia are experimenting with skincare and cosmetic products. This is expected to increase the facial mask market growth potential. APAC is the largest facial mask market. The face mask market in India is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The Asia pacific region is showing constant growth because of the growth in consumers. Unfavorable environmental conditions and growing skin concerns in Asia are major factors encouraging growth.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The competitive landscape of global facial mask market is witnessing the entry of new companies into the industry. The local market is highly fragmented, with variation in demands. Regional companies are increasing their investments in the production of several innovative products. Key Players are entering into strategic alliances and joint ventures to manufacture innovative skincare products. The organic skincare products offer tough competition to chemical-based products. Nowadays, people are increasing the use of products with natural ingredients. Hence, the popularity of organic and natural products has boosted the facial care market growth. Avon Products, Estée Lauder Companies, Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal and LVMH are the leading companies in the global industry.



Prominent Vendors

• Avon Products

• Estée Lauder Companies

• Johnson & Johnson

• L’Oréal

• LVMH



Other Prominent Vendors

• Arbonne International

• Avalon Natural Products

• Bellow Cosmetics Co. Ltd.

• Boss Biological Technique

• Bio Republic

• Bioxidea

• Cosmedix

• Clarins Group

• Chanel

• Decléor Paris

• Eminence Organics

• Elizabeth Arden

• ES Cosmetics

• Face Shop

• Guangzhou Emeline Daily Chemical

• Guangzhou Soyawa Bio-Technology Company

• Himalaya Drug Company

• Hainan Jiebao Nonwoven Product

• Innisfree Corporation

• Kao Corporation

• Kracie Holdings

• Montagne Jeunesse

• Mary Kay

• Norsen Nonwoven Products

• Mario Badescu Skin Care

• Oskia Skincare Limited

• Ren

• Starskin

• The Body Shop International

• Tony Moly

• Yunos



