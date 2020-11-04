Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diethyl Oxalate Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application, End Use Industry, and Form" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market was valued at US$ 521.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 891.93 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2027.The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.



Diethyl oxalate (C6H10O4) is also referred as oxalic acid diethyl ester, ethanedioic acid, diethyl ethanedioate, and others. It is a white solid compound synthesized from carbon monoxide and ethanol. It is slightly denser than water and is insoluble in water. Diethyl oxalate is available in the powder and liquid forms. It is a colorless, toxic compound with a characteristic odor. It has significant applications in various end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and cosmetics. The compound is majorly utilized as a raw material or intermediate in the manufacturing of phenobarbital and numerous dyes; it is also used as a solvent for natural and synthetic resins as well as in nitrocellulose lacquers and various chemical synthesis processes. Further, it is used as a chemical intermediate in the synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Diethyl oxalate is also used as a cost-effective additive based in the dye-sensitized solar cells.



Diethyl oxalate is used in the production of agrochemicals such as pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. The developments in agricultural practices have led to a rise in agrochemicals production, and this has fueled the expansion of diethyl oxalate market. The explosive growth of population growth that leads to greater demands for food, increasing technological advancement in the agricultural industry, limited availability of arable land, and advances in plant breeding and management expertise are the factors leading to the elevated use of agrochemicals.



Borsodchem MCHZ, S.R.O., Nanjing Chengyi Chemical Co., Ltd., Indian Oxalate Limited, Shandong Liangzou Mining Industry Group, Merck KgaA, Mudanjiang Hongli Chemicals, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD., Vertellus Holdings LLC, and Zibo Xusheng Chemical Co., Ltd are among the well-established players in the global diethyl oxalate market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Diethyl Oxalate Market



The COVID-19 pandemic, which was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has affected economies and industries due to imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemical and materials is one of the world's major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. This is further projected to impact the demand for diethyl oxalate products globally.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.2.5 Developing base number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country level data:



4. Diethyl Oxalate Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Diethyl Oxalate Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Tremendous Growth of the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.1.2 Utilization of Diethyl Oxalate in the Agrochemical Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Adverse Effects of Diethyl Oxalate

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Application of Diethyl Oxalate in Dye Manufacturing

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Trend of Nanoparticles Synthesis by Microemulsion Method

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Diethyl Oxalate - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Diethyl Oxalate Market Overview

6.2 Diethyl Oxalate Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Diethyl Oxalate Market Analysis - By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Diethyl Oxalate Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Perfume and Fragrances

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.1.1 Perfume and Fragrances: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Manufacturing of Dyestuff's

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.1.1 Manufacturing of Dyestuff's: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Pharmaceutical Intermediate

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.1.1 Pharmaceutical Intermediate: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Plasticizers

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.1.1 Plasticizers: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.1.1 Others: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Diethyl Oxalate Market Analysis - By End-Use Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Diethyl Oxalate Market, By End-Use Industry (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.1.1 Pharmaceuticals: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Agricultural

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.1.1 Agricultural: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Chemical Plastics and Polymer

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.1.1 Chemical Plastics and Polymer: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Cosmetics

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.1.1 Cosmetics: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.1.1 Others: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Diethyl Oxalate Market Analysis - By Form

9.1 Overview

9.2 Diethyl Oxalate Market, By Form (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Liquid

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.1.1 Liquid: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Powder

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.1.1 Powder: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Diethyl Oxalate Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Diethyl Oxalate Market

10.3 Europe: Diethyl Oxalate Market

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Diethyl Oxalate Market

10.5 South America: Diethyl Oxalate Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Diethyl Oxalate Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Borsodchem MCHZ, S.R.O.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Nanjing Chengyi Chemical Co., Ltd.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3 Indian Oxalate Limited

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4 Shandong Liangzou Mining Industry Group

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5 Merck KGaA

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Mudanjiang Hongli Chemicals

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8 UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9 Vertellus Holdings LLC

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10 Zibo Xusheng Chemical Co., Ltd

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



