SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
"We continue to see rapid advancement across our pipeline of AlloCAR T candidates and look forward to a number of firsts for Allogene over the coming months, starting with the first look at data from the Phase 1 UNIVERSAL trial of ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The firsts will continue with the submission of our IND in solid tumors to evaluate ALLO-316 in renal cell carcinoma by the end of the year as well as an IND to evaluate ALLO-715 in combination with nirogacestat,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. "In the spirit of leading today and creating tomorrow as we advance allogeneic cell therapies for patients, we look forward to 2021 where we anticipate having five clinical trials underway, including our first pivotal trial.”
Pipeline Highlights
Anti-BCMA AlloCAR T Program
The Company continues to execute on a three-pronged anti-BCMA strategy led by ALLO-715, a Phase 1 candidate for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM).
Anti-CD19 AlloCAR T Program
Solid Tumor AlloCAR T Program
Corporate Highlights
Third Quarter Financial Results
2020 Financial Guidance
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: timing and ability to progress the clinical trials of ALLO-501, ALLO-501A and ALLO-715 and present any data from the trials; clinical outcomes, which may materially change as patient enrollment continues and more patient data become available; timing and ability to file an IND and initiate clinical trials of ALLO-316, ALLO-605 and the combination of ALLO-715 with SpringWorks’ nirogacestat; ability to manufacture AlloCAR T™ therapies, including for use in clinical trials; timing and ability to complete the Newark manufacturing facility; ability of TurboCAR™ to improve any efficacy, overcome cell exhaustion and reduce dosing requirements; the potential benefits of AlloCAR T™ therapy; and the 2020 financial guidance. Various factors may cause differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.
AlloCAR T and TurboCAR T are trademarks of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.
Allogene’s AlloCAR T programs utilize Cellectis technology. ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A are anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies being jointly developed under a collaboration agreement between Servier1 and Allogene based on an exclusive license granted by Cellectis to Servier. Servier grants to Allogene exclusive rights to ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A in the U.S. while Servier retains exclusive rights for all other countries. The anti-BCMA and anti-CD70 AlloCAR T programs are licensed exclusively from Cellectis by Allogene and Allogene holds global development and commercial rights to these AlloCAR T programs.
ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|51,421
|$
|39,995
|$
|140,759
|$
|95,172
|General and administrative
|16,619
|15,016
|48,122
|42,261
|Total operating expenses
|68,040
|55,011
|188,881
|137,433
|Loss from operations
|(68,040)
|(55,011)
|(188,881)
|(137,433)
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest and other income, net
|2,005
|4,309
|7,606
|13,693
|Other expenses
|(162)
|—
|(376)
|—
|Total other income (expense), net
|1,843
|4,309
|7,230
|13,693
|Loss before income taxes
|(66,197)
|(50,702)
|(181,651)
|(123,740)
|Benefit (expense) from income taxes
|—
|(33)
|—
|176
|Net loss
|(66,197)
|(50,735)
|(181,651)
|(123,564)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.52)
|$
|(0.5)
|$
|(1.55)
|$
|(1.24)
|Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|127,140,755
|102,186,644
|117,227,079
|99,801,001
_______________________________________
1 Servier is an independent international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes).
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
|As of September 30,
|As of December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and investments
|$
|1,049,015
|$
|588,855
|Total assets
|1,222,500
|717,802
|Total liabilities
|103,769
|88,779
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,118,731
|629,023
