VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 4, 2020/Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3-2020”).
During Q3-2020, net income was $5.4 million (Q3-2019: net loss of $2.1 million) due to stronger revenue from higher copper prices and $5.9 million in positive revenue settlement adjustments, and from reduced tolling and production costs at MVC (Minera Valle Central, the Company’s 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile). Earnings per share in Q3-2020 were $0.03 (Q3-2019: loss per share of $0.01).
The Company generated $10.7 million in operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital (Q3-2019: $3.0 million). Quarterly net operating cash flow was $15.4 million (Q3-2019: $1.3 million).
MVC produced 14.7 million pounds of copper during Q3-2020 (Q3-2019: 19.1 million pounds) at a cash cost of $1.80 /lb (Q3-2019: $1.56/lb)
MVC’s average copper price in Q3-2020 was $3.04/lb
At September 30, 2020, cash balance was $10.5 million, with a working capital deficiency of $18.2 million
About Amerigo and MVC
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.
Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.
The information and data contained in this news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019, available at the Company’s website at www.amerigoresources.com and at www.sedar.com.
Key performance metrics for the current and comparative quarter
|Q3-2020
|Q3-2019
|Change
|$
|%
|Copper produced (million pounds)1
|14.7
|19.1
|(4.4)
|(23%)
|Copper delivered (million pounds)1
|15.0
|19.5
|(4.5)
|(23%)
|Revenue ($ thousands) 2
|37,555
|33,900
|3,655
|11%
|DET notional copper royalties ($ thousands)
|9,839
|8,786
|1,053
|12%
|Tolling and production costs ($ thousands)
|28,572
|32,891
|(4,319)
|(13%)
|Gross profit (loss) ($ thousands)
|8,983
|1,009
|7,974
|790%
|Net income (loss) ($ thousands)
|5,388
|(2,083)
|7,471
|-
|Earnings (loss) per share
|0.03
|(0.01)
|0.04
|-
|Operating cash flow ($ thousands)3
|15,384
|1,307
|14,077
|1077%
|Cash paid for purchase of plant and equipment ($ thousands)
|(540)
|(4,217)
|3,677
|(87%)
|Cash and cash equivalents ($ thousands)
|10,471
|1,617
|8,854
|548%
|Borrowings ($ thousands)4
|53,261
|55,135
|(1,874)
|(3%)
|MVC's copper price ($/lb)5
|3.04
|2.62
|0.42
|16%
|MVC's molybdenum price ($lb)6
|7.37
|11.77
|(4)
|(37%)
1 Copper production conducted under a tolling agreement with DET. Q3-2019 production included 3 million pounds from slag processing.
2 Revenue reported net of notional items (smelting and refining charges, DET notional copper royalties and transportation costs).
3 Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital.
4 At September 30, 2020, borrowing comprised short and long-term portions of $14.2 and $39.0 million, respectively.
5 MVC’s copper price is the average notional copper price for the period, before smelting and refining, DET notional copper royalties, transportation costs and settlement adjustments to prior period sales.
6 MVC’s molybdenum price is the average realized molybdenum price in the period, before roasting charges and settlement adjustments to prior period sales.
|Summary Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|$
|$
|Cash and cash equivalents
|10,471
|7,164
|Property plant and equipment
|187,262
|198,582
|Other assets
|30,109
|27,916
|Total assets
|227,842
|233,662
|Total liabilities
|126,901
|131,030
|Shareholders' equity
|100,941
|102,632
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|227,842
|233,662
|Summary Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|Q3-2020
|Q3-2019
|$
|$
|Revenue
|37,555
|33,900
|Tolling and production costs
|(28,572
|)
|(32,891
|)
|Other expenses
|(922
|)
|(120
|)
|Finance expense
|(784
|)
|(3,596
|)
|Income tax (expense) recovery
|(1,889
|)
|624
|Net income (loss)
|5,388
|(2,083
|)
|Other comprehensive income
|444
|243
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|5,832
|(1,840
|)
|Earnings (loss) per share
|0.03
|(0.01
|)
|Summary Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Q3-2020
|Q3-2019
|$
|$
|Cash flows from operating activities
|10,738
|3,016
|Changes in non-cash working capital
|4,646
|(1,709
|)
|Net cash from operating activities
|15,384
|1,307
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(540
|)
|(3,875
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(5,030
|)
|(4,121
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|9,814
|(6,689
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash
|168
|(109
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|489
|8,415
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|10,471
|1,617
Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "believe" and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements concerning:
These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties beyond our ability to predict or control, including risks that may affect our operating or capital plans; risks generally encountered in the permitting and development of mineral projects such as unusual or unexpected geological formations, negotiations with government and other third parties, unanticipated metallurgical difficulties, delays associated with permits, approvals and permit appeals, ground control problems, adverse weather conditions, process upsets and equipment malfunctions; risks associated with labour disturbances and availability of skilled labour and management; risks related to the potential impact of global or national health concerns, including COVID-19, and the inability of employees to access sufficient healthcare; government or regulatory actions or inactions; fluctuations in the market prices of our principal commodities, which are cyclical and subject to substantial price fluctuations; risks created through competition for mining projects and properties; risks associated with lack of access to markets; risks associated with availability of and our ability to obtain both tailings from Codelco’s Division El Teniente’s current production and historic tailings from tailings deposit; risks with respect to the ability of the Company to draw down funds from bank facilities and lines of credit and the availability of and ability of the Company to obtain adequate funding on reasonable terms for expansions and acquisitions; mine plan estimates; risks posed by fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, as well as general economic conditions; risks associated with environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation; risks associated with our dependence on third parties for the provision of critical services; risks associated with non-performance by contractual counterparties; title risks; social and political risks associated with operations in foreign countries; risks of changes in laws affecting our operations or their interpretation, including foreign exchange controls; and risks associated with tax reassessments and legal proceedings. Notwithstanding the efforts of the Company and MVC, there can be no guarantee that the Company’s or MVC’s staff will not contract COVID-19 or that the Company’s and MVC’s measures to protect staff from COVID-19 will be effective. Many of these risks and uncertainties apply not only to the Company and its operations, but also to Codelco and its operations. Codelco’s ongoing mining operations provide a significant portion of the materials the Company processes and its resulting metals production, therefore these risks and uncertainties may also affect their operations and in turn have a material effect on the Company.
Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such statements are based on several assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about:
Future production levels and cost estimates assume there are no adverse mining or other events which significantly affect budgeted production levels. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure that it will achieve or accomplish the expectations, beliefs or projections described in the forward-looking statements.
We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause our actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of factors, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
