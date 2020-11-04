Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Teeth Whitening Systems (Dental Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher's Market Analysis and Forecast Models are built to visualize quantitative market trends within a specific therapeutic area. Each model is segmented further to provide granularity and pertinent data for respective markets. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, and company share analysis. The publisher provides epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. All the models are color-coded and fully-sourced, moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



The publisher's robust methodologies and sources enable their models to provide extensive and accurate overviews of markets. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. The publisher conducts thousands of interviews with demand side participants, most of them are physicians, surgeons, and specialists within their therapeutic areas. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends, these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on teeth whitening systems market for the year 2020 and beyond. Teeth whitening systems are used in cosmetic dentistry to improve the appearance of teeth through lightening. Teeth whitening systems include in-office systems and out of office systems. In office teeth whitening systems are often used in conjunction with dental lasers or light activation devices in techniques performed by the dentist.



Currently marketed Teeth Whitening Systems market and evolving competitive landscape -

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Teeth Whitening Systems market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Scope



This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Teeth Whitening Systems marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy



The model will enable you to -

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Teeth Whitening Systems market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Teeth Whitening Systems market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Teeth Whitening Systems market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Teeth Whitening Systems market from 2015-2030.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Companies Mentioned



Ultradent Products Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

HiSmile

Southern Dental Industries GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwuk3z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900