The global industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years. One of the main factors driving the demand for hygiene solutions is the outbreak of the COVID-19, which has been designated a global pandemic by the WHO. The rise in awareness of personal hygiene and the increased focus on a safe work environment has further propelled the demand for hygiene solutions worldwide. The market is witnessing the increased demand from the healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market during the forecast period:

• Increase in the Aging Population

• Spike in Demand Across Industry Post COVID-19

• Advances in Technology and Innovative Solutions

• Increase in the Patient Base due to outbreak of Infectious Diseases



The study considers the present scenario of the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Industrial & Institutional Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market Segmentation

The global Industrial & Institutional Disinfectants & Sanitizers market research report includes a detailed segmentation by distribution, product, composition, end-user, and geography. The sanitizer segment will grow at a staggering CAGR of over 16% during 2019–2025. Gel-based sanitizers are likely to witness maximum growth in industrial settings as they are highly effective in killing germs and viruses. Liquid-hand sanitizers perform quickly, while gel-based ones take some time to act. Hence, workers involved in painting and oiling activities tend to prefer liquid-based over other sanitizer types. The increased consumer awareness of hygiene among workers and professionals has increased worldwide disinfectant demand considerably. The globally unprecedented rates of damage triggered by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic culminated in intensified demand for surface disinfectants.



Disinfectants & sanitizer products are primarily sold through a variety of distribution channels such as mass-market players, wholesale distributors, direct procurement. Dealers & distributors are key channels, which constitutes a close to 35% share in distributing the sanitizer products. Direct procurement boosts cost understanding and procedure outcomes and also impacts hospital pharmacies’ procurement activities. Electronic procurement eliminates the expense of planning and processing inventory orders and invoices and allows purchasing processes to be closely connected to manufacturing structures. This process reduces the time-consuming and inefficient mistakes from manual data entry.



Ethyl alcohol-based hygiene solutions have witnessed high demand during the outbreak of COVID-19. This is because they are 40% more effective against the virus than normal solutions. Besides, the CDC advises hand hygiene solutions with the concentration of a minimum of 60% ethanol can make viruses, genetically linked and identical physical properties to COVID-19, inactivate. Isopropyl alcohol is the most widely employed as a sanitizing agent.



The global disinfectants and sanitizers market is expected to touch over $4.5 billion in 2020 because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the eruption of the pandemic, sanitizers have become a vital part of workplaces and government offices. People working in these places are frequently exposed to dirt, dust, rocks, comprising a wide variety of germs and infections. The healthcare sector has been one of the key contributors to the sanitizers and disinfection equipment market.



Segmentation by Distribution

• Mass Market Players

• Drug Stores/Pharmacies

• Wholesale Distributors/Stockists

• Direct Procurement

• Dealers & Distributors

• Other Retail

Segmentation by Product

• Sanitizers

• Disinfectants

Segmentation by Composition

• IPA-based

• Ethyl Alcohol-based

• Quats-based

• Chlorine-based

• Others

Segmentation by End-user

• Institutional

• Healthcare

• F&B

• Automotive & Aerospace

• Laundry Care

• Metal & Fabric Manufacturing

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market in North America has been growing steadily. The major reason for this growth has been the increased fear of infectious diseases and the constant warning of the US CDC regarding the flu seasons. The outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic in 2019 has fueled the growth of the hygiene solution market. The US is the largest I&I disinfectant & sanitizer market. With the increasing hygiene awareness among consumers, key vendors are engaged in offering broader formulating solutions that cater to changing needs and preferences. The implementation of proper hygiene and sanitation facilities in several end-user segments are gaining tractions, which is further likely to boost the sale of disinfectant products in the region. Additionally, in terms of potential opportunities for vendors, the automobile industry can offer vast growth to the commercial hygiene solution industry.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global industrial & institutional (I&I) disinfectants & sanitizers market is currently highly fragmented with many local players in the market. 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, and GOJO Industries are the key leading vendors in the market. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. As global players would increase their footprint in the market, local vendors would be finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them. The competition will be based solely on features such as quality, quantity, innovation, and price. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, innovations, and M&As.



Prominent Vendors

• The 3M Company

• Ecolab

• GOJO Industries

• Procter & Gamble (P&G)

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• The Unilever Group

• Vi-Jon



Other Prominent Vendors

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Bath & Body Works

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

• Beitai Daily Chemical

• Best Sanitizers

• BODE Chemie

• Cantel Medical

• Cardinal Health

• CarrollCLEAN

• Chattem

• Christeyns Food Hygiene

• Cleenol Group

• CleanWell

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Deb Group

• Diversey

• Dreumex

• Dynarex Corporation

• EcoHydra Technologies

• Edgewell Personal Care

• Fisher Scientific

• GAMA Healthcare

• Henkel

• Kimberly-Clark

• Kinnos

• Kutol Products Company

• Linkwell Deutschland

• Lion Corporation

• Medline Industries

• Metrex Research

• Nice-Pak Products

• Pal International

• Parker Laboratories

• Safetec of America

• Sani Professional

• Schülke & Mayr Company

• S.C. Johnson & Son

• Steris

• Stryker

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• Unicharm

• UPS Hygiene

• Vectair Systems

• Whiteley Corporation

• Zoono Group



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the surface disinfectant market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market share?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the hand hygiene market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the surface disinfectant market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the I&I disinfectants & sanitizers market share?

