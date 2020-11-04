Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global friction stir welding equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019
Friction stir welding (FSW) refers to a solid-state welding technique that assists in joining two workpieces without melting the material. It relies on a non-consumable tool that rotates and plunges into the interface of the workpiece and then moves through it by using frictional heat that softens the material. It forms a joint similar in appearance to other welding techniques without the requirement of flux, filler metal or shielding gas and thus offers the unique advantages of cost-savings and weight reduction.
The market is currently experiencing growth on account of various product advantages, including the limited impact on health and the environment, and improved process robustness and mechanical properties like tensile strength and fatigue resistance. Moreover, it does not need a protective atmosphere for utilization. It is also highly suitable for welding preventive maintenance (PM) parts as it enables pore closure, which leads to a pore-free weld interface and a refined microstructure. Apart from this, it is useful in breaking down the oxide layer deposited on the particles by intense deformation within the weld region.
Furthermore, the application of FSW equipment is expanding across different industries. For instance, it is employed in the automotive sector on account of the escalating demand for aluminum-based chassis and the increasing focus on reducing the weight of vehicles. Aluminum components in a car, such as rear axles, driveshafts, bumper beams, rear spoilers, and crash boxes, can be welded using the FSW equipment. Besides this, it is utilized in the aerospace industry to reduce the weight of the aerospace components and overall fuel consumption.
Looking forward, the global friction stir welding equipment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Equipment Type
6.1 Mobile Friction Stir Welding Equipment
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fixed Friction Stir Welding Equipment
6.3 Others
7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
7.1 Automotive Industry
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Aerospace Industry
7.3 Railway Industry
7.4 Shipbuilding Industry
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Price Indicators
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
