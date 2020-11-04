Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disconnect Switch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global disconnect switch market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019
Rapid industrialization, along with extensive infrastructural development across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for efficient systems for generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, is providing a boost to the market growth. Disconnector switches are used in industrial power systems, transmission lines, substations, urban transportation and heavy manufacturing.
In line with this, the widespread adoption of low-voltage disconnect switches across various industries, such as transportation, aviation, railways, telecommunications and power generation, is also contributing to the market growth. These switches can be mounted as a primary circuit breaker on switchboards and electrically closed and open devices, which is contributing to their increasing utilization across various industries.
Additionally, rising awareness regarding the importance of maintaining the safety of workers in the electronics and manufacturing industries is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Safety sensors and disconnect switches are widely used in assembly lines, material handling units and conveyor systems to minimize occupational hazards.
Other factors, such as increasing investments to improve the aging transmission and distribution infrastructure, are driving the market further.
Looking forward, the global disconnect switch market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Disconnect Switch Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Fused
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Non-Fused
7 Market Breakup by Mount
7.1 Panel
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 DIN Rail
7.3 Others
8 Market Breakup by Voltage
8.1 Low
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Medium
8.3 High
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Industrial
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Residential
9.3 Commercial
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
