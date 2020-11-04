Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disconnect Switch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disconnect switch market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019



Rapid industrialization, along with extensive infrastructural development across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for efficient systems for generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, is providing a boost to the market growth. Disconnector switches are used in industrial power systems, transmission lines, substations, urban transportation and heavy manufacturing.



In line with this, the widespread adoption of low-voltage disconnect switches across various industries, such as transportation, aviation, railways, telecommunications and power generation, is also contributing to the market growth. These switches can be mounted as a primary circuit breaker on switchboards and electrically closed and open devices, which is contributing to their increasing utilization across various industries.



Additionally, rising awareness regarding the importance of maintaining the safety of workers in the electronics and manufacturing industries is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Safety sensors and disconnect switches are widely used in assembly lines, material handling units and conveyor systems to minimize occupational hazards.



Other factors, such as increasing investments to improve the aging transmission and distribution infrastructure, are driving the market further.



Looking forward, the global disconnect switch market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global disconnect switch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global disconnect switch market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mount?

What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global disconnect switch market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Disconnect Switch Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Fused

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Non-Fused



7 Market Breakup by Mount

7.1 Panel

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 DIN Rail

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Voltage

8.1 Low

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Medium

8.3 High



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Industrial

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Residential

9.3 Commercial



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

ABB Ltd.

CG Power

Industrial Solutions Limited (Avantha Group)

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric Company

Havells India Limited

Littelfuse Inc.

Mersen

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Socomec Group S.A.

