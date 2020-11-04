Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Southlake at 2140 E. Southlake Blvd. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Southlake at 2140 E. Southlake Blvd. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



“Amidst social distancing, technology has become the lifeline connecting us to work, school, emergency services, loved ones, and so much more,” said Steve Demetriou, owner of uBreakiFix Southlake. “During these challenging times, I am proud to provide a reputable service that will support the Southlake community. We are open and ready to serve with extensive measures in place to keep the customer experience as safe and seamless as possible.”

Health and safety measures include high-frequency handwashing and cleaning of all workspaces, minimal person-to-person contact, limited store capacity to align with social distancing recommendations, and thorough sanitation of all devices upon receipt and return.

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

In addition to uBreakiFix Southlake, Demetriou and operating partner Joe Carter own additional uBreakiFix locations in Uptown Dallas, North Dallas, Grand Prairie, Hulen, South Arlington, and Flower Mound with plans to open six more locations in surrounding markets.

“Southlake is a hub for growth and productivity,” Demetriou said. “With plans for several more stores, we are eager to grow relationships and our reputation in this strong community so we can continue developing the uBreakiFix brand in Texas.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Southlake and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/southlake. uBreakiFix Southlake is located at:

uBreakiFix

2140 East Southlake Blvd Suite U, Southlake, TX 76092

(682) 900-3100

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f368844f-e04f-4000-bdd6-9ace5c36e9a1