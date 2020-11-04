BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced a new partnership with the SAE Foundation, which encourages and increases student achievement and participation in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Through a charitable donation to the SAE Foundation, Cerence will help advance equitable STEM learning, ultimately building an inclusive, STEM-empowered workforce that will be key to the Company’s mission of creating the next generation of conversational AI-powered mobility experiences.



One of the most pressing issues facing the rapidly transforming transportation and mobility industry today is the decline of students enrolling in science and technology programs. A strong STEM workforce is essential to take innovation from concept to reality and deliver immersive, multi-modal experiences that seamlessly extend drivers’ digital lives into their cars. Together, the SAE Foundation and Cerence will provide STEM learning experiences to students and educators in the US and Canada, paving an equitable path to future STEM education and careers.

“It’s more important than ever that we engage within our communities to develop our students through hands-on, project-based STEM learning,” said Sachin Sahney, CHRO, Cerence. “We are proud to partner with the SAE Foundation to help develop diverse, STEM-fluent innovators prepared to solve the complex mobility and transportation challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Through Cerence’s partnership with the SAE Foundation, Cerence employees can serve as volunteer mentors and role models to enrich the STEM learning experience for students participating in the SAE A World In Motion® (AWIM) program. Cerence employees can become pen pals to students; create inspirational audio, video or multimedia recordings to share with classrooms; attend live virtual conferences to provide information about their backgrounds and careers; or advise and provide support to students as they develop abstract and digital projects about their ideas for a real-world solution.

“It’s extremely rewarding to see students’ excitement as they connect what they learn to real-world applications and develop a curiosity about the world around them,” said Lori Gatmaitan, Director, SAE Foundation. “This type of high-quality, hands-on learning is made possible by support from partners like Cerence who are making a positive impact in their communities by transforming STEM education.”

Funds raised by the SAE Foundation support SAE International’s award-winning A World In Motion® program, Collegiate Design Series™, awards and scholarships. SAE’s STEM education programs enable students to develop the 21st century skills needed to succeed in real-world work environments and connect classroom learning with real-life application. SAE’s STEM programs have reached more than 6 million students worldwide and engaged more than 30,000 STEM industry professionals as volunteers. For more information about the SAE Foundation, visit www.saefoundation.org.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 339-215-4583

Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com