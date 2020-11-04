AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after the market close, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Thursday, November 12th @ 4:30pm ET Domestic: 877-407-4018 International: 201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13712253 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142095

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (formerly known as, Vermillion inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. ASPIRA is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1® plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA® to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiX™ testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, ASPIRA is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEX™ and EndoCheck™. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com .

