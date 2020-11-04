Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Tobacco Report: Will the Possible Changes to Regulations in the Philippines Affect Your Business?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed overview of the current regulations in place for both heated tobacco and oral tobacco products in the Philippines.



Both heated tobacco and oral tobacco products are subject to many of the existing regulations that govern traditional cigarettes, while nicotine pouches are covered under general consumer laws. The Food and Drug Administration in the Philippines has drafted guidelines governing manufacture, import, sale, packaging, advertising and distribution of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco, although the results of the latest public consultation are not yet public.

Restrictions on tobacco products and tobacco alternatives have been increasing, with measures coming in earlier this year that placed further restrictions, and further possible regulations coming in sometimes in the near future. If you are interested in the Philippines and its current regulatory regime for heated tobacco and oral products then this is the report for you.



It not only covers all current regulation but also details what may be implemented following the new draft guidelines that are currently being debated.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Regulatory landscape

National regulatory framework

Heated tobacco

Current regulation

Future regulation

Oral tobacco products

Nicotine pouches

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Product restrictions: current

Product restrictions: near future

Labeling and packaging

Heated tobacco

Current regulation

Future regulation

Oral tobacco products

Health warning

Obligation to notify

Obligation to notify: current

Obligation to notify: near future

Retail channel restrictions

Heated tobacco

Current regulation

Future regulation

Oral tobacco products

Imports and exports

Heated tobacco

Current regulation

Future regulation

Oral tobacco products

Public usage

Public usage: current

Public usage: near future

Advertising and marketing

Heated tobacco

Current regulation

Future regulation

Oral tobacco products

Taxation

Heated tobacco

Oral tobacco

Enforcement

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e54e9c



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900