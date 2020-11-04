New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drug-Coated Balloons Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724766/?utm_source=GNW





The global drug-coated balloons market is one of the fastest-growing segments in the cardiovascular devices market. The market is growing significantly due to the surge in incidence/prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, especially peripheral artery and coronary artery diseases across the globe.



The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to profoundly affect the drug-coated balloons market in several countries across the globe. With the spread of the pandemic, several hospitals, CATH labs, and ASCs have experienced a rapid decline in the volume of elective cardiology procedures. Although COVID-19 is a global pandemic, some countries have experienced a higher incidence of the virus than others.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the the drug-coated balloons market during the forecast period:

• Expanding Indications of Drug-Coated Balloons

• Emergence of Latest Generation DCBs

• Growth in Target Patient Pool across the Globe



The study considers the present scenario of the drug-coated balloons devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Drug-Coated Balloons Market Segmentation

The global drug-coated balloons market research report includes a detailed segmentation by indication, drug type, end-user, geography. The peripheral artery disease (PAD) segment accounted for a share of over 81% in 2019, and it is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. The adoption of drug-coated balloons (DCB) for treating PAD is growing rapidly, primarily due to the availability of positive clinical data, supporting the safety and efficacy of DCB technology. The segment accounts for the largest share as the majority of DCB devices are commercially available for PAD indication. However, despite high potential growth opportunities for treating PAD, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges to perform PCI procedures. The spread of the virus has triggered disruption across the globe with lockdowns, travel bans, and ban on large gatherings such as major cardiac scientific society meetings being canceled, with substantial pressure on the health care services across the world.



The paclitaxel segment accounts for the maximum market share as these devices are safe and effective in treating CVDs, AV, and urological disorders. Paclitaxel-coated balloon (PCB) technology has emerged as a promising therapeutic alternative in the PCI procedure, especially for CVDs. The majority of commercially available DCBs are paclitaxel-coated. Paclitaxel-coated balloons are clinically proven, reducing the risk of restenosis after angioplasty of atherosclerotic femoropopliteal lesions. This is increasing their demand among healthcare professionals. In 2019, the sirolimus segment accounted for over 3% of the market. This segment is a new generation of DCBs, where balloons are coated with a medicine called sirolimus. There are a few commercially available sirolimus DCBs. Thus the contribution of the segment is low than paclitaxel-coated balloons.



The global drug-coated balloons market is segmented into hospitals, freestanding CATH labs, and ASCs. Healthcare professionals in hospitals use DCBs mainly for cardiovascular disorders, including AV interventions, urological, and neurovascular procedures. The segment is growing at a healthy rate due to the high adoption of the latest generation DCBs. A majority of patients with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases prefer visiting hospitals for treatment due to advanced infrastructure facilities available in major private and public hospitals, the segment is expected to grow significantly.



By Indication

• PAD

• CAD

• Others

By Drug Type

• Paclitaxel

• Sirolimus

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Care Settings

• Freestanding Cath Labs



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

North America occupies a dominant position in the global drug-coated balloons market. The presence of a large disease population, coupled with better access to treatment, is the primary factor for the high market share. The market in North America is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period due to expanded indication approvals for commercialized DCBs, new product approvals, and the availability of abundant clinical evidence.



By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Israel



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global drug-coated balloons market is highly dynamic with the presence of global, regional, and local players offering a broad range of latest-generation DCBs for end-users. Medtronic, BD, Koninklijke Philips, Boston Scientific, and B. Braun Melsungen are the key vendors in the market in terms of technology, safety features, regulatory approvals, marketing strategies, and distribution channels.



Prominent Vendors

• Medtronic

• BD

• Koninklijke Philips

• Boston Scientific

• B. Braun Melsungen



Other Prominent Vendors

• Aachen Resonance

• Acotec Scientific

• AR Baltic Medical

• Biosensors International Group

• BIOTRONIK

• Cardionovum

• Concept Medical

• eucatech

• ENDOCOR

• HEXACATH

• iVascular

• M.A. Med Alliance

• Meril Life Sciences

• Nano Therapeutics

• QT Vascular

• RD Global-Invamed

• STENTYS

• Surmodics

• Terumo

• Urotronic

• Wellinq



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the drug-coated balloons market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the drug-coated balloons market share?

3. What is the growth of North America drug-coated balloons market during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the drug-coated balloons market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market?

