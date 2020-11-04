Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Technology Market, Edition 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is a comprehensive analysis on the 50 LiDAR sensor manufacturers, 30 LiDAR sub-component suppliers including photodiodes, VCSEL, and optics, and over 100 OEMs and Tier 1 automotive suppliers.



The report also analyses the industry sentiments by conducting in-depth interviews with some of the leading players across the ecosystem over a period of 12 months.



Every company is experimenting with different technologies including mechanical scanning, MEMS, OPA, flash, FMCW, and other solid-state LiDARs according to requirements of their Tier 1 supplier and OEM partners. This report assist in identifying which technologies developed by the OEM-Tier1-LiDAR supplier partnership will be the first to witness low-price high volume production. There is a clear distinction in the technology choices made by some of the leading players in the ecosystem and the one which has the capability to mass produce automotive grade LiDAR at a relatively lower price range would win.



Although the market is at a nascent stage today, the last 2 years developments and specially that took place in 2020 during the pandemic shows that the competition is intensifying aggressively. Be it the Waymo's entry in the LiDAR space by developing its own LiDAR solution after long-term use of Velodyne's LiDAR, or Velodyne recently going public shows intensifying investments to capitalise the expected future growth.



It is no secret that the ADAS and autonomous vehicles industry is facing two major challenges right now in terms of development and deployment



1. Regulations

Unless the regulations are in place for the higher level of autonomous driving systems, the OEMs will refrain from pushing such systems in the market. This is clear from the Audi's example, where the company after waiting for 3 years finally decided to pull-back the Audi A8 with Traffic Jam Assist system, a level 3 solution from the US market (only the functionality and not the car). On the contrary to regulations in the US, Chinese government and regulatory bodies are pushing to deploy autonomous vehicles on the roads by 2025.



Such moves boost the industry moral to develop and deploy their solutions and monetise the heavy investments that goes into development process. To tackle this majority of OEMs specially American and European are now naming their systems as advanced systems like Level 2+ or Level 2++ which is more of a marketing gimmick by providing additional operational capabilities in their high-end trims (for instance hands-off driving without frequent alert).



LiDAR sensors as costly find its use in high autonomy vehicles including robotic vehicles and unless the regulations are in place the demand is unlikely to pick up. This report gives in-depth analysis on the regional regulations, possible upcoming frameworks, and their impact on the ADAS and autonomous vehicles LiDAR market



2. Technology Readiness

Although every player in the industry is investing heaving on R&D, there is quiet room for making the systems full proof. Currently the systems can handle acceleration, braking, and steering operations itself in know driving scenarios or environments. However, they are not yet fully functional in new road environments and scenarios, most of the time the driver has to take control (sometimes our of fear of possible crash). LiDAR sensing adds additional redundancy in the system by providing proper depth sensing in low-light and harsh environmental conditions. However, the pricing of the systems is a big concern in the industry currently. It is important for the LiDAR solution providers to develop an automotive grade robust system that can operate in extreme conditions considering all the possible wear and tear on roads but at low pricing.



Exhaustive Coverage



Since 2017, this is a third edition in the LiDAR market series reports published by the publisher on an annual basis.



With a collective research database of more than 4 years, 1,500+ interviews, and a team of 5 LiDAR market consultants, we offer you the most exhaustive research study on ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Technology Market, trusted by hundreds on players in the automotive ecosystem



Over 300 pages analysis, 200+ data tables, and 150+ critical market infographics this research study assists you in:

Analysis on the possible integration trends of LiDAR sensors both in traditional ADAS vehicles and upcoming autonomous vehicles in the form of robotaxis, shuttles, pods, and long-haul platooning trucks

Analysis on the requirements of LiDAR sensors across different vehicle types and expected pricing trends of LiDAR at high-volumes

Analysis on the first movers in the race for mass production of automotive grade LiDARs and their partnerships with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers

Analysis of market trends in terms of mass production of LiDAR sensors from the technological, operational, and form factor point of view

Analysis on the market penetration, estimated shipments, market size, and pricing trends of LiDAR sensors across different levels of automation

Further deep dive analysis on the sub-component level market analysis of LiDAR sensors including photodiodes, VCSELs, and optics

Deep analysis on more than 100 companies across each layers of automotive LiDAR ecosystem including Tier 1 suppliers, LiDAR sensor suppliers, VCSEL suppliers, photodiode suppliers, among others

Special focus on three major markets globally - United States, China, and Western European countries. The report also focuses on some other important markets of Japan, South Korea, and Israel

Please note that the market demand for LiDAR to be deployed in level 2 or level 2+ or level 2++ systems is also covered in this report exhaustively.

Key Questions Answered

Will integration of LiDAR sensors be limited to only level 3 and above autonomous vehicles or it will also be part of ADAS sensor suite?

What is current status of LiDAR development across leading suppliers? And which OEM-Tier-LiDAR supplier partnership will be the first to witness mass production?

How many LiDAR sensors are required to ensure adequate redundancy across different levels of automation for both ADAS vehicles and highly autonomous vehicles keeping cost of autonomy package (sensor suite) under consideration?

What will be the estimated pricing for LiDAR sensors (considering all the leading suppliers) at high volume production?

How will the sensor suite autonomy package cost change with the integration of more LiDAR sensors?

What are the estimates for LiDAR shipment in next 10 years down the line considering the deployment of robotic vehicles?

What is the potential market demand for VCSEL technology with LiDAR commercialization?

What is the total addressable market for photodiode players with high-volume LiDAR production?

What are the major strategic moves by leading OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and LiDAR sensor suppliers in ensuring future share in the pie?

Which LiDAR technologies among mechanical scanning, MEMS, flash, OPA, FMCW, among others has the potential to witness early automotive grade mass production with pricing below $1,000?

Companies Mentioned

Aeva

AEye

Analog Devices

Aptiv

Autoliv

Baraja

Beamagine

Beijing SureStar Technology

Benewake

Blackmore Sensors and Analytics Inc. (acquired by Aurora)

Blickfeld

Bosch

Cepton Technologies

Continental

Delphi Automotive (now Aptiv)

First Sensor

Genius Pros

Hamamatsu Photonics

Hesai Photonics Technology

Ibeo Automotive Systems

Innoviz Technologies

Innovusion

Integrated Device Technology

JS LiDAR

LeddarTech

LeiShen Intelligent Systems

Lidence

Livox (DJI Company)

Luminar Technologies

Lumotive

Magna International

Miradar Technologies Inc.

Neptec Technologies

Opsys Technologies

Oryx Vision

Ouster

Panasonic

Pioneer

Princeton Lightwave (now Argo AI)

Quanergy System

Renesas Electronics Corporation

RoboSense

Sensata Technologies

Sense Photonics

SensL Technologies

SICK AG

SiLC Technologies

SOS Labs

Strobe Inc. (acquired by GM Cruise LLC

TetraVue

Texas Instruments

TriLumina Corporation

Valeo

Velodyne LiDAR

Waymo

XenomatiX

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

ZVision

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9d38kr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900