This report reviews, updates and extends the publisher's M2M/IoT project that has been launched a couple of years ago. In particular, it concentrates on the fast-growing healthcare and related to healthcare segments of M2M/IoT communications.

Ambient Intelligence is a vision where the environment becomes smart, friendly, context-aware and responsive to any type of human needs. In such a world, computing and networking technology coexist with people in a ubiquitous, friendly and pervasive way. Numerous miniature and interconnected smart devices create new intelligence and interact with each other seamlessly. For healthcare, this translates into the proliferation of remote monitoring and telemedicine supported by M2M/IoT networking.

The report addresses recent advances in wireless communications technologies for medical/fitness applications.



In particular, it analyzes the following related developments:

Status of M2M standardization, market and development in general and specifically for medical/wellness applications

Development and standardization of the Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN) and Medical Body Area Network (WMBAN), including their markets specifics.

Underlying technologies:

Bluetooth and its Medical Profile

ZigBee and its Medical Profile

Wi-Fi low-power consumption technology

Z-Wave

Self-powered wireless sensors

Continua Health Care Alliance activities in the selection of WICT for healthcare

Survey of related industries

Estimate of related market segments.

The report emphasizes the necessity of further proliferation standardized wireless communications in medicine and wellness to reduce the cost and enhance the quality of services.

It also includes a survey of patents related to the discussed subjects.

The report is written for service providers, IT departments of hospitals and other medical organizations, retail operators, vendors, network operators and managers, investors and end-users seeking to gain a deeper understanding of new trends in wireless communications medical/wellness applications.

For systems integrators, the report provides an analysis and assessment of competing products currently available as well as an estimation of the overall opportunities in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Introduction

1.1 General

1.2 Scope

1.2.1 Choices

1.3 Status

1.4 Requirements

1.5 WBAN - WMBAN

1.6 Bluetooth

1.7 ZigBee

1.8 Wi-Fi

1.9 Demand

1.10 Crisis

1.11 Focus

1.12 Research Methodology

1.13 Target Audience

2.0 WBAN/WMBAN - Features and Standardization

2.1 General

2.2 Reasons

2.3 Definition

2.3.1 Structure

2.4 Overview

2.4.1 WBAN Requirements

2.5 Groups

2.5.1 By Application

2.5.2 By Transmission Medium

2.5.3 By Number of Nodes

2.5.4 By Environment

2.5.5 By Radio Type

2.5.6 By Place

2.5.7 By Response

2.5.8 By User Condition

2.5.9 By Frequency Spectrum

2.6 FCC Regulations-Frequency Spectrum

2.7 Standardization

2.7.1 General

2.7.2 IEEE 802.15.6

2.7.3 IEEE 802.15.4j - Medical BAN (MBAN)

2.7.4 ISO/IEEE 11073 - Personal Health Data

2.8 Market Considerations

2.9 ETSI eHealth

2.9.1 Scope

2.9.2 ETSI TR 101 557 V1.1.1 (2012-02) - MBANS

2.10 Major WBAN Applications

2.10.1 Healthcare

2.10.2 Wellness

2.10.3 First Responders and Military

2.11 Industry

2.12 Summary: WBAN Current and Future Trends

3.0 Underlying Technologies

3.1 IEEE 802.15.1 (Bluetooth-BT)

3.1.1 BT Protocol Stack

3.1.2 Profiles

3.1.3 Power Consumption - ULP/BLE

3.1.4 Health Device Profile

3.1.5 Highlights

3.1.6 Evolution

3.1.7 Market Estimate

3.1.8 BT Industry-HDP

3.2 ZigBee

3.2.1 General

3.2.2 Technology

3.2.3 Device Types

3.2.4 Protocol Stack

3.2.5 Interoperability

3.2.6 Security

3.2.7 Platform Considerations

3.2.8 ZigBee Technology Benefits and Limitations

3.2.9 Standardization Process

3.2.10 Applications Specifics

3.2.11 Market

3.2.12 Industry

3.3 Low-power Consumption Wi-Fi

3.3.1 General

3.3.2 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow)

3.3.3 Summary

3.3.4 Marketing Data

3.3.5 Industry

3.4 Z-Wave

3.4.1 General

3.4.2 Z-Wave Alliance

3.4.3 Benefits

3.4.4 Details

3.4.5 Advanced Energy Control Framework

3.4.6 Selected Vendors

3.4.7 Market Estimate

3.5 Selection - Continua Health Alliance

4.0 Self-powered Wireless Sensors

4.1 Methods

4.2 Batteries

4.3 Power Harvesting Technologies

4.3.1 Nodes

4.3.2 Energy Sources

4.4 Green Technologies Features and Requirements

5.0 Medical WICT and M2M Communications

5.1 M2M Specifics

5.1.1 Definition and Process

5.1.2 Statistics

5.1.3 Properties

5.1.4 P2P and M2M

5.1.5 Choices

5.1.6 Challenges

5.1.7 Advances

5.2 M2M Standardization

5.2.1 Health Care Specifics

5.2.2 OneM2M Alliance

5.2.3 M2M Alliance

5.2.4 Open Mobile Alliance (OMA)

5.2.5 ETSI

5.2.6 ITU

5.2.7 Global M2M Association (GMA)

5.2.8 IETF and IP/WSN

5.2.9 Summary

5.3 Healthcare-M2M Specifics

5.3.1 Role

5.3.2 Monitoring

5.3.3 Cost

5.3.4 Advantages

5.3.5 Components

5.3.6 Examples

5.3.7 Issues

5.4 M2M Industry

5.5 M2M Markets and Applications

5.5.1 Situation

5.5.2 Structure

5.5.3 Statistics

6.0 Conclusions

Attachment I: IEEE 802.15.4a-2007

Attachment II: MBAN - related Patents Survey (2017-2020)

Attachment III: 802.11ah - related Patents Survey (2017-2020)

Companies Mentioned

Aeon Labs-Aeotec

Aeris

AirStrip Technologies

Cambridge Consultants

CEL (modules)

Continua (now part of PCHA)

Digi (Radio, Medical Application)

GE

Intel

Iota

Kore Telematics

Laird Technologies

Lamprey Networks, Inc. (LNI)

Libelium

Medtronic

Microchip

Morse Micro

Newracom-Aviacomm

Nokia

Nonin

Nordic Semiconductor

NorthQ

NXP

Orca Systems

Philips Applied Technologies (Healthcare)

Qorvo (Modules)

Renesas (Platforms)

Sensium

Siemens

Sigfox

Silicon Laboratories (Chipsets, Modules, Medical)

Sotera Wireless

Synapse (Modules, Protocols)

Telit (former GainSpan)

TI (Chipsets)

Vera Control

VitaMove

Vivago

Whiznets

Wireless Logic

