Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Storage Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The oil storage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Oil storage refers to tanks or terminals (a group of tanks) used to store produced oil above or below ground. Also, oil storage is a part of the midstream sector of the oil industry.
Increasing demand for high storage capacities, rising oil production, and decreasing crude oil prices are the major factors that are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives towards the emission of greenhouse gases and for the storage of oil to protect the national economy during energy crises are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the market. However, high investment and maintenance cost is a key factor restraining the growth of global oil storage market.
Key Market Trends
Low Crude Oil Prices to Drive the Market Demand
Decreasing crude oil prices is expected to drive the market because as the price of the oil is reduced, then the demand for oil storage is expected to increase i.e. consumer stores oil in larger volumes only when the prices are low.
North America to Dominate the Market
In 2019, North America has an oil consumption (includes light distillates, middle distillates, fuel oil, and others) of 23536 thousand barrels per day (kb/d) i.e. a decline of 0.7% when compared to 2018 (23692 kb/d).
Competitive Landscape
The oil storage market is consolidated. Some of the major players includes Koninklijke Vopak NV, Vitol Tank Terminals International BV (VTTI), Oiltanking GmbH, Buckeye Partners, L.P., and Shawcor Ltd.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services
4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.2 Asia-Pacific
5.1.3 Europe
5.1.4 South America
5.1.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Koninklijke Vopak NV
6.3.2 Vitol Tank Terminals International BV (VTTI)
6.3.3 Oiltanking GmbH
6.3.4 Buckeye Partners, L.P.
6.3.5 Shawcor Ltd.
6.3.6 Containment Solutions, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
