Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animation Collectibles Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global animation collectibles market is poised to grow by $1.30 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing fan base for gaming and animation characters and immense popularity of TV shows and movies.
The global animation collectibles market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
By Geographic Landscapes
This study identifies the rising awareness of characters and properties through promotions as one of the prime reasons driving the global animation collectibles market growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The global animation collectibles market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading global animation collectibles market vendors that include Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., MGA Entertainment Inc., Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd., Ravensburger AG, Spin Master Corp., TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Also, the global animation collectibles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
